CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution Monday that would authorize hiring an additional five full-time staff members into the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt desires to hire four full-time civilian correctional officers and one full-time deputy sheriff, all of which would report to the jail, the proposed resolution says.
Last month, Greenwalt reported to the Supervisors that for the last several months, the jail has housed more than 80 inmates. Greenwalt said last month the Clinton County Jail currently employs 16 corrections officers and a control tower operator. The control tower operator controls the doors and cannot leave the tower to help elsewhere if needed, he said. Using the National Institute of Correction’s recommendation of 3.3 officers for each inmate, Clinton County should have 24 corrections officers, Greenwalt said.
The consent agenda for Monday’s meeting also includes the appointment of Joseph Raaymakers as the director of Clinton County Veteran Affairs. If approved, the resolution will approve the appointment of Raaymakers to a full-time exempt position as the director of Veterans Affairs with three weeks of vacation to be available upon hire and with a start date of Nov. 22, the proposed resolution says.
The Supervisors will also receive updates on the countywide broadband study and broadband improvement grants.
Formal action and motions will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday. The meeting will be held at the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.