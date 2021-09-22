MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Economic Growth Corporation was awarded $1.5 million of Rebuild Illinois funds to complete the capital stack Phase 1 of its multiphase redevelopment of Shimer Square in Mount Carroll.
A total of 54 grant applications were received for the competitive Regional Economic Development component of the Rebuild Illinois grant.
Economic Growth Corporation's application for Shimer Square represents one of 11 total awardees given RIRED funds throughout the state of Illinois. The State of Illinois allocated $16.5 million in Rebuild Illinois funds to this highly competitive grant. The objective of the Regional Economic Development component, in keeping with the Governor’s 5-year Economic Development plan, is to provide grants to strengthen local economies and encourage the development of regional industry clusters.
Priority points were given to projects that could demonstrate the Impact Amplification and Established Footprint that Rebuild Illinois grant funds would be deployed, in addition to how the project linked to the Governor’s 5-year Economic Development Plan to ensure it maximized alignment to state, regional, and community plans while advancing three main strategies identified within the Governor’s Plan by means of supporting and nurturing small businesses through Shimer Square’s various entrepreneur and startup incubators, developing the state’s workforce through construction related activity and business opportunities, and investing to catalyze growth by investing more than $60 million of redevelopment efforts within an established 14-acre footprint within a rural community.
Rebuild Illinois funds will specifically support Phase 1 of the Shimer Square redevelopment, which takes on three of the 17 buildings and the front entry gate, representing more than $12 million in total project costs.
Phase 1 of Shimer Square consists of the adaptive-reuse of the Bennett and Hathaway Halls into the creation of 37 residential rental units. Phase 1 also consists of the rehabilitation of the Sawyer House and repurposing the facility into a resource center for entrepreneurs, homeowners, and rentals so they have access to resources and tools to help create wealth-building opportunities for the future.
Phase 1 set to close and will break ground later this year and will create and support more than 271 jobs through its nine-month construction period: 93 construction jobs, 165 indirect jobs, and 13 retained jobs upon construction completion.
As a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, Economic Growth Corporation will utilize the Sawyer House to provide financial literacy services to individuals as well as offer space to a national CDFI, Bridge Investment CDC, to provide development services and specialized loan products for entrepreneurs wishing to open a business. Phase I of the redevelopment is anticipated to generate annual property taxes of over $20,000 just with the three buildings, officially igniting community plans set forth for the campus that have been in place for decades.
“The Rebuild Illinois grant was made possible by unanimous support given to GROWTH by the City of Mount Carroll, local and regional development partners, the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Illinois Historic Preservation Office, and so many others. We are humbled to be the developers of such a catalytic, multi-phase redevelopment of this campus. We look forward to bringing new opportunities for all through the creation of housing, job creation, and community resources through the Shimer Square redevelopment,” said Brian Hollenback, Economic Growth Corporation's president and CEO. “The Rebuild Illinois grant is highly competitive, and through hard work and dedication by GROWTH’s staff and our meticulously curated redevelopment strategy for Shimer Square, truly demonstrates just how aligned this redevelopment effort is to state and local plans. We are so humble and proud to bring this type of investment to the Mt. Carroll community.”
