Don’s Jewelry started off the new year with new hours. Open Monday – Friday from 9-6 and Saturday 9-3 has helped Don’s see an influx of customers during the last hour of each day.
So stop by and check out their Valentine’s Day specials! Need something delivered? They’ll do that too! And it’s FREE!
Don’t forget the wine for your celebration. Diamond Heist will add the right touch – bottled by Wide River Winery and sold exclusively at Don’s Jewelry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.