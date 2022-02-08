I talk a lot about being a risk manager. When it comes to investing, if you own any type of risk asset like stocks, real estate, commodities, etc., the upside will usually take care of itself over time. However, all these assets are subject to occasional catastrophic losses that can take years to recover from. It is in those environments that we as risk managers look to add value.
When we examine the returns of these types of investments, what we find is that they have two distinct states: good times when returns are high, and bad times when returns are low. This seems like a comically simple view of the world, but there is a bit more nuance to it than just stating what appears obvious.
For example, if we look at a return distribution of rolling 12-month returns of the S&P 500 index, a good gauge for the US stock market, it looks rather lumpy. We would generally expect to see the classic bell-shaped curve with a big hump in the middle around the average return (over the long run for stocks this tends to be around 10%), and the sides trailing off as extreme high and low returns become less common. However, what we find are two humps.
One hump occurs around the 12% to 13% return range and a smaller, but still distinct hump, occurs around the -10% to -12% return range. This approximates what is called a bimodal distribution, meaning that there are essentially two numbers that can both lay claim to being the “average.”
A simple example to illustrate a bimodal distribution is attempting to observe a restaurant’s busiest hour of the day. If you plot a chart of when customers enter the restaurant, you will end up getting a peak during the busiest hour when lunch is being served and another peak during the busiest hour when dinner is served. If you try to determine a single average from this data, it will not correspond to either of these peaks. So, which is correct? The answer is that they both are, and that lunch and dinner should be treated as separate states, just like stock returns must be viewed using multiple states.
There is no perfect way to do this, but there are some intuitive distinctions between states. Perhaps the easiest is to classify them using recessionary periods and non-recessionary periods. When we create separate distributions using that as our filter, we get two fairly normal looking distributions, with recessionary periods having a much lower average return than non-recessionary periods.
While this is simple enough, it is not an easy thing to determine in real-time. Only with the benefit of hindsight do we know for sure what state we have been occupying. Recent stock market volatility has brought the need for this type of analysis to the forefront. How do we know if a 5 percent or 10 percent drop in the stock market will turn into something much more significant?
While we will never have precision in doing this, over our years of analyzing markets we have had success in focusing on three areas to help us answer this question. The first is price movements. These can be quite distinct in the good times vs. the bad times. The second is investor behavior as too much optimism tends to be bad for markets, while extreme pessimism often hints at better times to come. And finally, we look at the economic environment. Good times tend to have strong activity and lots of liquidity.
While not everyone will be able to perform this type of analysis or have the desire to monitor the market on a daily basis, it is still important to understand that risk is not static across time. Managing a portfolio the same way regardless of conditions and using a single average return for planning purposes could potentially be harmful to investors’ financial health.
