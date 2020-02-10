CLINTON — Skyline Center, Inc. has announced it has been issued its certification with excellence.
The Iowa Medicaid Enterprise, Home and Community Based Services and Quality Improvement Organization Services conducted a certification review of the organization’s home and community-based services.
The review included an evidentiary-based evaluation of policies and procedures, member records, employee records, site tours, and other evidence as necessary to determine compliance with standards.
The findings of the Dec. 18 review indicate that 17 of the 17 core standards are present. Based on the presence of the outcomes and processes identified, Skyline Center, Inc. will be issued a three-year certification with excellence, effective Dec. 31, 2019 and continuing through Dec. 31, 2022.
Skyline Center. is enrolled to provide a variety of residential and non-residential services, including supported community living, respite, supported employment, pre-vocational services, day habilitation, interim medical monitoring and treatment, consumer directed attendant care and habilitation funded services.
Skyline Center is a comprehensive organization providing home health services, skilled nursing, home health aide services, homemaker services, and physical and occupational therapy to all individuals in need. The organization is a Medicare-certified home health agency and accepts Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, private pay and VA services.
The organization maintains national accreditation through the Rehabilitation Commission. CARF develops standards for the administration and delivery of rehabilitation services and surveys participating agencies to determine compliance. Skyline has maintained continuous compliance with these standards since 1978.
