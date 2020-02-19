CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association has been notified of a potential change in the allocation of revenue from sports betting to help fund emergency medical services.
The Clinton County Development Association received a memo from the Iowa Gaming Association with proposed adjustments to the gaming code as adopted by law.
CCDA Board Vice President Les Shields said part of the legislation proposes to change the revenue from sports betting to be distributed across the state to rural EMS. The CCDA was asked to provide what it had spent in EMS-related funding over a 3-year period. The CCDA over the last five years has distributed over $1 million in grants to EMS-related organizations. The board has distributed over $200,000 each of the last three years, from 2017-2019.
“We’re not exactly sure what they were looking for,” Shields said. “They talked about EMS grants. But I think I could make one heck of a good case that in all these volunteer departments, EMS and volunteer fire services are so integrated. You make a grant to one you’re supporting the entire structure.”
CCDA President Matthew Stammeyer believes the CCDA has done a good job of supporting EMS organizations in the county. Stammeyer added in his experience there are limited funds budgeted toward public safety, specifically at the state level.
“Typically it’s fuel and salaries,” Stammeyer said. “The equipment end and the training end is whatever’s left over...Some states have money put on vehicle registrations that go towards that for the state. We don’t. Some have fees on driver’s licenses. Things like that that go towards that, we don’t. So hopefully this would be if they decide to do that that would be a good way of spending money on public safety that it has equity throughout the state to all counties.”
Stammeyer added the memo from the Iowa Gaming Association addresses ex-officio members from the county and city to the board. He said they are looking at letting the counties and cities decide who to send to the Qualified Sponsored Organization, such as the CCDA, instead of having the QSO pick the representative. This was the approach the CCDA took for ex-officio appointments previously. Stammeyer said there was also language in the proposal that a city or county did not have to provide an ex-officio member. Stammeyer added if the city or county wants to provide an ex-officio member then the QSO has to accept the person on the board.
“I think with the little bit of direction we had I think we chose the savvy route to go and as it turns out I think we were correct in how we adopted our policy,” Stammeyer said. “I can see this getting ferreted out and adjusted over the next couple years as things get settled down.”
