CLINTON — The City of Clinton has declared a snow emergency to be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
If vehicles have not been removed by noon Saturday, Jan. 11, the Clinton Police Department will enforce the ticket and/or towing process. Please remove all vehicles from the streets, if possible. Crews may only be able to clear one path if vehicles have not been removed and with the amount of snow and ice anticipated, the crew may not be able to go back again later.
Also, calendar parking is now in effect. Whenever there is a snow emergency, calendar parking automatically goes into effect.
Please be aware that all snow routes will be cleared first before crews begin to clear residential areas.
Questions can be directed to the City of Clinton Streets and Solid Waste Department at 242-2144, option 3, then option 3.
