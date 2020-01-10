CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is starting the New Year with a variety of programs for all ages to enjoy.
On Wednesday, make your own snowball popper. On Friday, dance and move with Miss Linda from Carousel School of Dance. And later in the month, plan to play chess and juggle with Miss Jean. Each of these programs is free with regular museum admission or membership.
WOW Wednesday: Snowball Poppers
Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m. is a WOW Wednesday at the Discovery Center, sponsored by Clinton Lions Club. Stop by the Please-Touch-Table. Using common items from around the house, make a handmade popper to fling cotton balls for a fun indoor snowball fight.
Chess, juggling and logic puzzles are also a big hit every Wednesday at the Discovery Center. Miss Jean teaches beginning chess to all, from preschoolers through adult, or she will play a strategic game with an opponent to match their skill level. WOW Wednesday is perfect for school-aged kids and their families and is a great activity for a school early out afternoon. WOW Wednesday is drop in with no pre-registration required. It is an enrichment program with no extra class fee.
Funtime Friday: Move with Miss Linda
Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. is Funtime Friday, sponsored by Clinton Kiwanis Club and Alliant Energy Foundation. Miss Linda from Carousel School of Dance will be at the Discovery Center to teach dance and exercise moves. As always there will be a snack to go with the theme. This program is designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, although all age children are welcome anytime.
Wendy’s restaurant fundraiser
Monday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m., Wendy’s Restaurant is helping the Discovery Center. Dine in, carry out, or drive through Wendy’s at 825 N. Second St., Clinton. Wendy’s will donate 10% of proceeds sold. Volunteers from the children’s museum will be at Wendy’s with information on upcoming events.
Sunday afternoons with Miss Jean
Miss Jean is ready to have some fun on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Discovery Center. This great program challenges the minds of all ages. Learn to juggle, play chess and build your brain with STEM and logic puzzles. Miss Jean will be here from 2 to 5 p.m. The program is free with your museum admission.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South. The center is open Wednesdays through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 12:30 to 5 p.m. Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
For more information on the children’s museum and its many programs, contact the center at 243-3600, email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org, or message them on Facebook at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center.
