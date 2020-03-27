CLINTON — Allan Soenksen announced he is joining the race for Clinton County Sheriff, the third Republican candidate to announce his candidacy for sheriff.
Soenksen, who has 30 years of experience as a deputy sheriff with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, joins Bill Greenwalt and Danny Thomas, both with law enforcement experience, as Republicans running for the county sheriff post.
Clinton County Chief Deputy Steve Diesch has declared he will run as a Democratic candidate.
They are seeking the post currently filled by Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln, who has served 20 years as sheriff and has decided he will not run for re-election.
Soenksen has worked for the Clinton County Sheriff's Office for 30 years as a deputy sheriff. He says he is running for sheriff because he wants to make the office more cost-effective for taxpayers and make a better work environment for employees. Soenksen added he is a strong supporter of collective bargaining and would support deputies, correctional officers and staff, who he says are the heart and soul of the office.
Soenksen said his main goals are to keep people safe, create a more proactive department, improve morale, have more community policing, more coverage and faster response times. Soenksen believes the department must become more transparent. He believes this can be accomplished with the purchase of body cameras and better rapport with the media.
He believes drugs are a major issue in Clinton County. He said most of the inmates that come into the jail are methamphetamine users. Soenksen will work with area police and task forces to combat the issue, he said. He will also work with the Clinton County Attorney's Office to move criminals through the judicial system in a fast and proficient manner.
Soenksen wants to create a department where everyone is treated equally. He is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and right to carry. He believes citizens have a right to protect their families and property. He adds the office needs a partnership with the public to help prevent crime and apprehend offenders.
Soenksen resides in Goose Lake. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1984. He earned an associate's degree from Clinton Community College and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from St. Ambrose University. He was hired at the Clinton County Sheriff's Office in 1990.
