CLINTON — Andy Sokolovich has been named president and CEO of Grow Clinton, the organization created through the recent merging of the Clinton Regional Development Corp. and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Grow Clinton officials made the announcement Thursday morning.
Sokolovich resides in Clinton, with his wife and three children, and has been with the Clinton Regional Development Corp. since 2016, most recently serving as the vice president of economic dfevelopment.
Grow Clinton, a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization, was established March 31 with the misson to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region.
As president and CEO, Sokolovich will oversee tourism, economic, and community development operations.
“I have been preparing for this role for a decade," Sokolovich said. "Since arriving in Clinton in 2012, I have felt welcomed and supported. I have developed lifelong friendships and continue to build connections with leaders at the municipal, state, and federal levels. I feel that my ability to engage and foster the growth of relationships will enhance the opportunities available to Clinton and the surrounding communities.”
As the vice president of the Clinton Regional Development Corp., Sokolovich worked with local businesses, specifically manufacturers, to support expansions resulting in over $500 million of new capital investment into the region. He is also attributed with launching talent attraction efforts such as Home Base Iowa and the Clinton County Community Student Loan Assistance Program.
“Sokolovich stepped up when asked to lead the merger of the CACC and CRDC. While a strong group of staff and volunteers supported him, his efforts paved the way, ensuring the success of a process 15-months in the making. We have great confidence in his ability to lead the organization toward a prosperous future.” said Grow Clinton Board Chairwoman Paula Steward.
The Grow Clinton office is located at 721 S. Second St. in Clinton. Those interested in learning more about the recent merger are encouraged to contact Grow Clinton at 242-5702
