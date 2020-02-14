A year ago, Lori Elam, CEO of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region, said the region was going to run out of money and options in 2020.
“We’re going to have to really do a full-court press when it comes to (informing) the Legislature,” she told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors during a January 2019 meeting.
Officials in the five counties that compose the Eastern Iowa region — Clinton, Jackson, Scott, Cedar and Muscatine — heeded Elam’s suggestion and have lobbied legislators throughout the past year.
Jim Irwin, a Clinton County supervisor who also was recently named vice chairman of the region, summarized the plight of the region in a recent email to Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt.
Irwin noted that in fiscal year 2019, the Eastern Iowa region could receive a maximum of $9.24 million under the state formula in place. The region, which is required by law to provide certain “core services” to those seeking treatment, spent $12.98 million in 2019.
The email shows the region spent $3.74 million, or more than 40%, above the state-funded amount. It shows that the system “is not sustainable for our region,” Irwin wrote.
“It’s simple math, honestly, that I think ... even our legislators can get at this point,” Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said at an Oct. 3 Board of Supervisors meeting. “We spent $12 million on doing what we’re supposed to do mandated, but we’re only bringing in nine. So it’s got to be addressed.”
In 2012, legislators scrapped a mental health care system in which each county determined its own funding and its own services. The system was redesigned into 14 groups of counties that are pooling their resources. The system came into effect in 2014.
While the Eastern Iowa region appears to be facing the most striking financial struggle, it isn’t alone, according to a Des Moines Register article published Jan. 10. Of the 14 multi-county regions that began operating in 2014, eight of them recently told a state agency that the financial picture is grim, the report said.
Another recent Des Moines Register article reported that Polk County, which is not aligned with any other counties, is weighing a $13 million reduction in services this year.
Gov. Kim Reynolds was paying attention. During her Condition of the State address in mid-January, she introduced a plan to reform the mental health care system.
Many legislators also have said that reform is a priority. It remains early in the legislative session, however, so lawmakers have said little about Reynolds’ proposal thus far.
Elam said that she is cautiously optimistic that there is a new sense of urgency coming out of the state Capitol. She also is gratified that the Iowa Department of Human Services is seeking input from region CEOs.
“That’s a step in the right direction,” she said.
This past fall, the region trimmed $1.5 million in mental health care services from its budget. Officials have lamented the prospect of disrupting services that took up to three years to develop.
“I’d hate to lose our community mental health centers and our other partners, because they’re depending on at least a portion of these resources,” Dan Srp, chairman of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, said in October before eventually approving the cuts.
The fiscal uncertainty also has contributed to conflict between the counties that make up the region.
Clinton County officials say they spent two years complaining that Scott County had been short-funding the region before Scott County relented in early December and agreed to pay $1.9 million to the region in a series of payments.
In November, Muscatine County petitioned to leave the Eastern Iowa region while applying to join the Southeast Iowa region.
Eastern Iowa granted the request to leave the region, but the Southeast Iowa region’s board of directors rejected Muscatine’s bid in December.
Southeast Iowa now is having second thoughts about possibly welcoming Muscatine County into the region. One possible explanation for Southeast Iowa region’s reversal is that Muscatine County’s entry would improve Southeast Iowa’s bottom line.
Southeast reportedly is facing a deficit of roughly $740,000 if it doesn’t change its makeup. The region’s bottom line would improve by about $311,000 by accepting Muscatine County, trimming the deficit to roughly $428,000.
