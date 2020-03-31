GREEN ISLAND — The Green Island Congregational Church soup supper set for April 2 has been canceled.
Gloria Sargent, 75, of Clinton passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family.
