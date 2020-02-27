MAQUOKETA — Iowa’s only doll collectors show is set for Sunday, March 8, at the AmericInn, 1910 Nairn Drive in Maquoketa.
Dealers from throughout the Midwest will have dolls for sale dating from the 1800s to the 2000s. Whether your interest is in antique, artist or modern dolls this show should have something for you. Representatives will be on hand from the United Federation of Doll clubs and Iowa clubs with information on finding a doll club in your area.
Have you just inherited some dolls and don’t know what you have? Free appraisals are offered for up to five dolls with paid admission. A doll repair specialist will also be on hand to do minor repairs.
The show opens at 8 a.m. for early bird shoppers at a cost of $10. Regular admission begins at 9 a.m., costs $5, and runs until 3 p.m.
