SAVANNA, Ill. — The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge has announced that the Spring Lake Management Unit’s recreation area located off Illinois 84 south of Savanna will be closed beginning Jan. 13 in order to accommodate a levee rehabilitation project.
This project includes tree removal, earthen levee repair and the placement of 23,000 tons of riprap. Due to the high traffic utilization of heavy equipment, the closure includes the parking area and entire levee system and is expected to extend several months.
The Spring Lake Management Unit includes 3,600 acres that is bounded by 12 miles of levee. The levee protects the lower lake area that contains 3,000 acres of Mississippi River backwater and is an important area for fish and wildlife, including tens of thousands of waterfowl that gather there annually. The upper lake contains three wetland units that are intensively managed to provide natural foods for wildlife, especially waterbirds.
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the most visited refuge in the United States. The refuge extends 261 miles along the Upper Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minnesota to Princeton, Iowa, protecting and preserving habitat for migratory birds, fish, and a variety of other wildlife.
