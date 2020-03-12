CAMANCHE — St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 808 Third St., will host its annual corned beef dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The menu will include corned beef, ham, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, buns, rye bread and desserts. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12. Children under 4 are free. Carryouts will be available. Deliveries will be made within Camanche.
For more information or to make arrangements for a meal delivery, call (563) 259-1064. Everyone is invited to attend.
