DES MOINES — Iowa Workforce Development has responded to a formal complaint that its process of handling public-information requests is illegal.
The department says its policy of requiring all public-information requests and all public-records requests to be put in writing and submitted through an online portal “is a process designed to ease the burden on both requester and the department.”
In January, Iowa Capital Dispatch filed a complaint against IWD with the Iowa Public Information Board. The news organization said IWD’s policy of only considering written requests is illegal, and that requiring requests to be submitted through online portal meant that citizens who don’t have internet access have no means to request public information kept by IWD.
The Capital Dispatch pointed out that for the past 16 years, the Iowa Attorney General’s office has advised state and local governmental agencies that “a governmental body may not require that a request must be put into writing.”
In a written response to the news organization’s complaint, IWD attorney Matthew Engelstad told IPIB that the online portal exists to “streamline its records request process. It allows one central location for processing of open records requests.” Engelstad said “the vast majority of open records requests submitted to IWD are for records that are confidential under the Iowa Code and a variety of federal regulations.”
The department says that although it doesn’t charge people to simply file a request for information, it does impose fees to access that information should a response “take longer than a few minutes” to formulate.
The Iowa Capital Dispatch had complained that IWD’s process seems designed to discourage people from making information requests, as the online portal includes a warning that suggests no documents will be produced without a subpoena or other forms of authorization:
“After you have submitted your initial request to this portal you will receive an email of confirmation. You must return to your submission and attach a signed waiver and/or authorization, or any other supporting documents, i.e., subpoena. Records are confidential and will not be released unless proper signed waiver and/or authorization is provided.”
Engelstad said the statement “is clearly inelegantly worded but appears to be nothing more than a typo.” He said “the insertion of a single word” — the word “some” immediately before the statement that says “records are confidential” — would render the language “entirely accurate.”
Englestad made that claim in a letter to IPIB dated Feb. 4. As of Feb. 11, the language on the agency’s web site remained unchanged with no additions or corrections.
