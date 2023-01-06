DEWITT — Shawn and Tracy Zeimet never imagined they would own a motel, let alone one that is a significant piece of DeWitt history.
However, as of Dec. 8, they do.
The DeWitt couple are now the proud owners of the Winsther Motel, located at 924 11th St.
When word first began to spread — by way of posts on Facebook by Tracy and their Ruhl&Ruhl Realtor, Shelly Borota — people were both stunned and ecstatic to hear the news.
The Facebook feed was filled with messages congratulating the Zeimets, and people expressing their appreciation someone purchased the property and that it will remain The Winsther.
“Glad to see it will still be going strong,” one person commented.
The couple admitted no one had any idea they were interested in buying the motel until the news broke on social media.
“A lot of people were surprised,” Tracy said with a smile. “We didn’t say anything. People are surprised, yet they’re excited about it, too.”
“We were keeping pretty tight-lipped about the whole thing,” Shawn agreed. “But it was nice to see people’s reactions and that they’re happy for us.”
Even Shawn and Tracy find the fact they now own the motel kind of unbelievable.
Shawn, a sergeant with the DeWitt Police Department, and Tracy, a registered nurse, said they had been looking at investment opportunities when The Winsther came up for sale.
Before they knew it, they were touring the building and making an offer. Life Connections Peer Respite Services purchased the property and an adjoining house in April to serve as the nonprofit’s office space, as well as its second-generation peer respite house.
When the organization concluded it would not have a use for the motel, it went on the market.
“We saw the potential,” Tracy related. “We saw that right away. It has some real charm.”
“We like the nostalgia of it,” Shawn added. “There’s just something about it we like. The sign out front is awesome. We’re definitely keeping the sign.”
As for what comes next, the Zeimets say their immediate plans including some deep cleaning as the building has been sitting unused since the spring.
Shawn and Tracy said they found a few bits of historical information about the motel tucked away in the front office.
One was an open-house announcement featured in The Observer newspaper from June 1960, which included a photo of then-owners Edwin and Esther Soenksen standing beside what has become a rather iconic sign in DeWitt.
At the time, the business was called the Winsther “Garden Cottage” Motel — a name which has since been simplified.
The newspaper announcement encouraged DeWitt residents to make reservations for any friends or family who were planning to visit that summer, and listed accommodations such as 10 units, electric heat, air conditioning, carpeted floors and a bridal suite.
Now, the motel has 13 rooms, all of which have a different theme, including golf, patriotic, John Deere, NASCAR, Harley-Davidson and the Iowa Hawkeyes, to name a few.
Each room also has one bed, most of which are queen-sized.
Shawn and Tracy said any work they do won’t begin until after the first of the year and at least for now, no changes will happen.
“We have a lot of big ideas,” Shawn related. “We’re still not sure what we will do with the rooms yet, and whether we’ll keep with those themes or not. Down the road, we’d like to put in a few vending machines. We’re also looking to accommodate construction workers who are in town for the summers to work. I know that’s been a big part of this business in the past.
“We’d like to get to the point, eventually, where people would like their family to say here. We want to get rid of the stigma that seems to be attached to motels … we want to offer some different amenities. A lot of our ideas are up in the air … we just need time to make them happen.”
Tracy said she intends to establish a presence for the Winsther on social media, including Facebook and Instagram. That way, they can keep the community informed of any updates.
“Stay tuned,” she said. “This is something we’ve never done before.”
“We definitely are excited for this new adventure, Shawn added.
------
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
