CLINTON — Lesley Webster was in for quite a surprise when she checked her email shortly after 6:30 a.m Friday before heading into work.
Sitting in her inbox, with an arrival time of 9:45 the night before, was an email from officials with The American Queen, a large steamboat that cruises up and down the Mississippi River. As director of placemaking and tourism at Grow Clinton, Webster organizes day tours for American Queen passengers when the steamboat makes planned stops in Clinton, which The American Queen has done in years past during its cruising season.
This year, however, there was no stop planned for Clinton. City officials earlier this year said American Queen's schedulers at first said they had no signed contract with the city. They later found it, but some communication issues meant no stops were scheduled this year for Clinton.
That all changed Friday morning. Webster learned the vessel, which was heading north to Dubuque on Thursday night, needed some work done on it and was going to make an unexpected stop in Clinton.
The American Queen needed her help to pull together bus tours to shuttle passengers around to see the various sites in the Gateway area on Friday morning.
She had just two hours to pull off something for which her office normally has months to prepare.
But with the help of volunteers who stepped forward to lead bus tours and get their sites ready, the passengers were welcomed with open arms throughout the day.
She said Matt Parbs, director of Clinton's Sawmill Museum, immediately had his site ready for the passengers and also helped her contact people who were needed to make it happen throughout the area.
The Clinton Women's Club opened up the George Curtis Mansion for tours. The passengers also were dropped off to shop at local stores.
"Jude Holesinger and Jane Orman Luker arranged all the volunteers and tours of the windmill and the Windmill Cultural Center," she said of the Fulton, Illinois, destination. "They were even able to get volunteers in Dutch costume."
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp and Tom Koester, director of the St. Boniface Catholic Historical Society, stepped forward to lead tours as bus tour guides.
Webster also was thankful for all the help from the City of Clinton and Mayor Scott Maddasion, including that of city workers brought in to manage needed services for trash pickup and setting up no-parking spaces.
