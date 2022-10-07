CLINTON — The former Ashford University campus in Clinton has been listed on an online auction site, with bidding to start Nov. 14.
According to the online auction site, Crexi.com, the bidding for the 15.77-acre property at 400 N. Bluff Blvd. will begin at $500,000. The property has eight buildings and includes three residence halls and two gymnasiums, according to the listing.
The property has been the subject of discussions in recent weeks at the Clinton City Council, Clinton County Development Association and Clinton County Board of Supervisors meetings.
Grow Clinton officials have attended City Council and CCDA meetings in recent weeks and received a $500,000 commitment from each in support of a project to relocate a two-year postsecondary education institution there.
The Supervisors this week said they would be discussing their potential contribution to the project on Monday.
The Board of Supervisors agenda for Monday does not list an agenda topic specific to the former Ashford property, but there is discussion set about the use of American Rescue Plan Act funding, from where funds for the project could be derived.
