CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to approve a draft development agreement that will now be forwarded to a developer that wants to purchase the former Ashford University property in Clinton.
The action will allow law firm Ahlers & Cooney to present the agreement on the county’s behalf to the interested developer, South Carolina Dialogue Foundation, as it negotiates to purchase the 15.77-acre property from owner Confucius International Education Group.
CIEG, which ran an international education institution there from 2018 to 2020, currently owes Clinton County $1.3 million in unpaid property taxes on the former university’s site at 400 N. Bluff Blvd. If the property is sold to the South Carolina Dialogue Foundation, it would be responsible for the unpaid property taxes. Because the county holds the tax sale certificate on the property, it has the authority to make decisions about an agreement to cover how the owed property taxes will be paid.
The Foundation, whose plan for the campus’s use has not been publicly detailed, wants to close on the sale of the property by Feb. 15, start work on improving the campus and its buildings beginning Feb. 16 and have it ready to host a camp at the end of June. Students would attend classes there beginning in August under the Foundation’s plan, the Supervisors said. But to get to that point, a development agreement addressing the taxes was created to provide for a compromise and abatement of the real estate taxes as an incentive to the developer.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, who along with Supervisors Chairman Jim Irwin and Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson worked on formulating the agreement, said it protects taxpayer interests and addresses a deteriorating piece of property located in the middle of the county seat and at the same time “helps a developer become successful.”
The agreement notes that South Carolina Dialogue Foundation’s costs to redevelop the property, including completion of minimum improvements, are estimated to be approximately $5,191,000. The developer would not undertake its obligations under this agreement without the compromise and abatement of real property taxes on the property, the draft agreement states.
Under that five-year agreement, the developer will have to invest in “minimum improvements” beginning no later than March 15, 2023 and completed by March 1, 2028. The minimum improvements include interior improvements to the facilities to address safety and functionality of the buildings, including drywall and finishing, ceiling, electric, heating and cooling, plumbing, the fire sprinkler system and the fire alarm system. Also required on the list are exterior improvements to the facilities to address safety and functionality of the buildings, including roof and gutter, water proofing, exterior brick work, exterior doors, exterior windows and painting.
As those improvements are made, the county will abate owed property taxes in five installments in what Supervisors have described as a dollar-for-dollar plan: the first installment will be $265,564, or the actual amount of 2022 tax charges; the second is $271,464.79 for 2022 special assessments; the third is $534,028.79 for 2021 tax charges; the fourth is $551,006.75 for 2021 special assessments; and the fifth and final installment will be $1,310,158.75 for 2018, 2019, and 2020 tax charges. By holding the 2018 tax charges until the end, the county would retain authority over the property until all terms are met. The purchaser also would have to pay charges and fees related to the installment amount, including interest that will continue to accrue, according to the draft agreement.
The list of minimum improvements did not provide credit for abatement for projects such as security fencing, or upgrading the parking lot or landscaping so as to keep the focus on the buildings and their viability.
“We want to preserve the integrity of the structure,” said Supervisor Dan Srp.
Supervisor Erin George voiced her support for the agreement and how it will address residents’ concern that the property is in a deteriorating state.
“This is a win-win for everybody,” she said.
Van Lancker said the next step falls to the developer and the owner as they negotiate the sale. If that happens, the county’s agreement could possibly be finalized and signed by the Supervisors as early as Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.