CLINTON — The former Ashford University property, which for decades was home to Mount St. Clare College and later was used to educate international students, once again will be used for educational purposes.
The campus at 400 N. Bluff Blvd., Clinton, will serve as home to The Lighthouse Schools' boarding and computer-based self-learning program as well as after-school curriculum activities and leadership programs, Dr. Akif Aydin, co-founder of The Lighthouse Schools, told the Clinton Herald on Thursday.
The purchase of the 15.77-acre campus from Confucius International Education Group, which ran an international education academy there from 2018-2020, is expected to close this morning, he said.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer our students a world-class learning environment that will support their academic and personal growth," said Aydin. "Our program is designed to provide students with the skills they need to succeed in today's rapidly changing world, and we believe that the new campus will allow us to take our program to the next level."
He said The Lighthouse Schools' program is designed to provide a unique and personalized educational experience for students, "combining the best aspects of traditional classroom instruction with cutting-edge technology and individualized support".
He said that with the acquisition of the Ashford University campus, The Lighthouse Schools will be able to expand its reach and provide students with access to its innovative program. The Lighthouse Schools plans to begin accepting students for the fall 2023 semester. Unlike CIEG, whose student body was made up of international students, The Lighthouse Schools' students will not be international students, he said.
Once the sale is final, Aydin will move forward with his plan to fix up the campus to have it ready for students he says will be attending school there in the fall. He said The Lighthouse Schools plans to renovate and update the campus to meet the needs of its students, while preserving its historic character.
"We are committed to creating a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for our students," said Aydin. "Our goal is to help them develop the skills and confidence they need to thrive, both academically and personally."
The campus's sale has been in the works for the past several months, with Clinton County officials working to shape a development agreement so that the county will be paid $1.3 million in property taxes owed by CIEG.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Feb. 13 to authorize executing the development agreement between Clinton County and Aydin's South Carolina Dialogue Foundation, which will become responsible for those taxes after the sale.
Because the county holds the tax sale certificate on the property, it has had the authority to make decisions about an agreement to cover how the owed property taxes will be paid.
The development agreement addressing the taxes was created to provide for a compromise and abatement of the real estate taxes as an incentive to the developer. The agreement notes South Carolina Dialogue Foundation’s costs to redevelop the property, including completion of minimum improvements, are estimated to be approximately $5,191,000.
Under that five-year agreement, the developer will have to invest in “minimum improvements” beginning no later than March 15, 2023 and completed by March 1, 2028. The minimum improvements include interior improvements to the facilities to address safety and functionality of the buildings, including drywall and finishing, ceiling, electric, heating and cooling, plumbing, the fire sprinkler system and the fire alarm system. Also required on the list are exterior improvements to the facilities to address safety and functionality of the buildings, including roof and gutter, water proofing, exterior brick work, exterior doors, exterior windows and painting.
As those improvements are made, the county will abate owed property taxes in five installments in what Supervisors have described as a dollar-for-dollar plan: the first installment will be $265,564, or the actual amount of 2022 tax charges; the second is $271,464.79 for 2022 special assessments; the third is $534,028.79 for 2021 tax charges; the fourth is $551,006.75 for 2021 special assessments; and the fifth and final installment will be $1,310,158.75 for 2018, 2019, and 2020 tax charges. By holding the 2018 tax charges until the end, the county would retain authority over the property until all terms are met. The purchaser also would have to pay charges and fees related to the installment amount, including interest that will continue to accrue.
The property last year was the focus of talks that would relocate a two-year postsecondary education institution there. Those talks ceased publicly after the property ended up on an online auction site last fall. In light of the pending sale, the Clinton County Development Association at its meeting Wednesday rescinded a $500,000 special request grant it made to that potential project, known as Project SLA, last fall.
