CLINTON – Great Revivalist Brewery owner Richard Schwab says the new brewery at 238 Fourth Ave. South is nearing completion and could be ready to open within the next week, even though his request to the city for vacation of two 8-foot portions of the alleys to the north of the property has not yet been granted.
The brewery, under Iowa law, needs to have those portions of the alleys vacated to connect 238 Fourth Ave. South to nearby buildings at 303-307 S. Third St. that are also part of the brewery. The state requires that the brewing of alcohol be done on a parcel contiguous to where it is served.
The request, first made in October, elicited opposition from neighboring businesses and the Vince Jetter Community Center at 311 S. Third St., a center that has a mission to provide positive neighborhood solutions and strives to create a safe, nonviolent, nurturing community.
The Clinton City Council is set to discuss the matter tonight at its regular meeting and is expected to set a public hearing for 5 p.m. April 25 at Clinton City Hall.
But even if the alleys aren’t vacated, Schwab has a plan.
“If I need to, I’ll take two refrigerating units and shove them in front of the building that I have now and continue to brew beer,” he said. “Scott [Lehnert, head brewer] is ready to brew, I’m ready to brew. One way or another, we’re going to make it happen.”
Renovations to the building originally constructed in 1898 began early in August. It existed first as St. John’s Episcopal Church until it closed in 2006. Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, which was next door, took its place the following year. The Bethel AME Church, however, was unable to continue operating through the COVID pandemic; the property was left until purchased by Schwab.
“It’s not new construction but it’s even more challenging because of the date of the building,” Lehnert says. “Everything had to be redone. All the electricity is brand new. All the gas lines are brand new. Literally, it’s like we had a historic shell that we didn’t want to break.”
Lehnert formerly owned Great River Brewery in Davenport. The establishment was one of many destroyed after a temporary flood wall broke, causing historic flooding in downtown Davenport.
“It’s going to be so inspiring to brew here,” he says.
The protective plastic sheets covering the stained-glass windows have been removed and the 1911 mosaic that fills the rear wall has been meticulously restored. Church pews crafted into tables by Reclaim Salvage out of Geneseo, Illinois have been placed, with those made out of the church’s pipe organ around the Baldwin piano that sits in the center of what was the sanctuary of the church.
Above it hangs a diamond-shaped chandelier.
Toward the back of the room, the 8-foot wood-fire oven is ready to be fired up and the copper bar tops await drinks. The sound system has been installed and an 18th century gaper looks down from where it’s been placed above an exit. Traditionally, gapers are stone or wooden heads with open mouths. They would be found on the front of buildings in the Netherlands to indicate that the building was a pharmacy.
Downstairs, iron gates have been installed, designating the wine cellar in which an impressionist painting by actor and artist Tony Curtis sits. Others by Art-Deco artist Louis Icart line the rest of the walls of the basement above furniture placed on Middle Eastern rugs.
This is the area that Marketing and Sales Director Marla Stoecker of Fulton, Illinois calls her domain. There, she’s looking forward to catering all kinds of events, including baby showers, bridal showers, class reunions, and many others.
“Generally,” she says, “what I see when you go into a bar, it’s dungy and dark, and that’s not bad. I mean, people generally like that. You’re more comfortable and that is what it is, but in here it’s the atmosphere that kind of takes you away and as you’re drinking, you know, enjoying the brews that we have or soda or coffee, what it is that you choose, you get to walk around and get to experience the building for itself.”
