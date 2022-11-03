A possible $7 million bond referendum would pay for a bevy of enhancements in the Calamus-Wheatland school district, primarily at the high school.
On the drawing board is a new football field and track complex on the opposite side of Toronto Street, a new CTE/STEM wing that would connect the Activity Center and main high school schools, HVAC upgrades at both C-W buildings, new elementary kitchen equipment, and various security upgrades including new exterior and interior doors and a front vestibule that would funnel all visitors to the high school into the office. Also included in the proposal are light, sound and acoustic upgrades to the high school stage and the formation of a flex-learning space in the high school’s “west wing.”
Construction estimates for the entirety of the list is $6.8 million, with the rest of the cost going to engineering and consultant fees.
The district is hosting two public meetings about the plans. The first was Oct. 26 and the second will take place Monday at 6 p.m. in the Calamus elementary gym.
The district’s school board has not approved a bond vote; that formality would need to take place by December in order for a vote in March to occur, said Cal-Wheat Superintendent Lonnie Luepker.
“These first two meetings are to get feedback and answer questions on what (could) be done, and then we will meet with the architects and take those initial schemes to the board,” Luepker said.
From there, the board could elect to put the measure on a ballot in the spring, or wait for a future time, or elect to kill the project altogether.
The need
In 2017, a building committee of 16 community members formulated a wishlist. Included on that list was an early childhood center to fill a need exacerbated by a lack of available childcare. Now that that facility is up and running, the committee’s next round of recommendations are on the docket, and many of them are part of the proposed bond. The land on which the proposed field would be built is not currently owned by the district.
A home track has long been a want for many district residents, and the need for a football field came to fruition after the formation of the school’s first football team in 2020 after a long-time sharing agreement with Central DeWitt stopped.
Ag education would move out of its current home and into a new addition that would connect the Activity Center with the rest of the school, said Marika Pewe, the district’s business manager.
The last time the high school underwent a major overhaul, Pewe said, was in 1997 when the old, three-story structure was demolished and a new building put in its place.
“We’ve done some remodeling, but we didn’t update the doors, which have a big window in them,” Pewe said, adding security is an important component of the proposed bond. “We need to invest in our kids.”
The cost
The bond vote proposal comes at a time when Calamus-Wheatland district’s certified enrollment numbers are declining. Since peaking at 539 in 2006, it has gradually declined to 381 today.
Luepker said with the possible upgrades, “We are showing we are alive and vibrant. “(Enrollment) is declining, and that is a legitimate concern. But, eventually we need to do something.”
That something, if put on a ballot and approved, would cost owners of a house with $100,000 in assessed value an additional $133 per year. Property owners of a house with an assessed value of $350,000 would pay an additional $498 on their annual taxes, according to paperwork provided by the school’s finance consultants, Piper Sandler. The per-acre increase on cropland is estimated at $3.67 in Clinton County and $3.93 in Scott County.
