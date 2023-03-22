CLINTON — A day after Clinton High School classes were disrupted by a fake active shooter report, community members welcomed CHS students back to school Wednesday.
“As a parent, yesterday was rough,” said Clinton School Board member Jennifer Austin, who organized Wednesday’s show of support. “I worked down at (Clinton Community) college yesterday, so I saw the whole thing unfold, and as a school board member and a parent, yesterday was really hard, and I just appreciate everybody’s efforts and we want our students to know that we stand by them 100 percent and the community is here for them.”
A phone call reporting students had been shot at Clinton High School shook up the school district Tuesday morning during a wave of similar calls – estimated to be about 30 calls total – reporting fake school shootings throughout the state in what is known as “swatting”.
During such an incident, a caller uses a false pretense to draw in a large police presence. In this case, the call received shortly after 8 a.m. reported students had been shot in a Clinton High School bathroom. State officials believe Clinton School District, on the state’s eastern border, was the first district to receive such a call Tuesday, with other calls targeting schools in a westward sweep across the state. The last call was received at 10:30 a.m. in Creston, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the threats at a news conference Tuesday morning as reports of calls were unfolding.
“At this point in time we don’t believe there are any active threats to any schools in Iowa,” Bayens said. “This appears to be an orchestrated swatting incident that is making its way across the state.”
On Wednesday, Bayens said other districts impacted by swatting calls Tuesday were Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, multiple schools in Iowa City, Davenport, Muscatine, Cerro Gordo County, Story County, multiple schools in Lee County, Waterloo, Boone, Mason City, Charles City, Clear Lake, Des Moines, Oskaloosa, Marshalltown, Monona, Nevada, North Liberty, Ottumwa and Decorah.
Bayens said the Iowa Department of Public Safety is continuing to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate and identify the caller. Bayens said the initial information leads investigators to believe the calls are similar in nature and likely originated from a single source.
He said that immediately after receiving those calls Tuesday, local law enforcement and school officials reported all relevant information to the Department’s Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, which then re-disseminated the information to local law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Bayens said this proactive information sharing allows schools and law enforcement to better determine their response protocols should one of their schools receive a similar call.
“By reporting these calls to us, we can quickly inform our school and law enforcement partners, which in this case may have impacted the nature of their response and stemmed the flow of more calls to other communities,” Bayens said.
Clinton police, dispatched at 8:08 a.m. to Clinton High School, quickly called in the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Camanche Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton Fire Department and surrounding agencies to the high school at 817 Eighth Ave. South.
Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said officers were on scene within minutes of the call and entered the high school. While clearing the building for a possible suspect, officers quickly noticed there were no students injured and could not locate an active shooter.
Clinton police, via radio communications, assigned areas to tactical teams composed of CPD and Clinton Fire Department personnel to be systematically cleared floor by floor, said Clinton Police Capt. John Davis. No evidence of shots having been fired within either the old or new high school buildings was found. Students sheltered in place as authorities combed the building.
Students and staff were allowed to reenter the building around 10 a.m. after the schools had been 100 percent cleared by law enforcement. Students were at that point released from school for the day.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said although there was no evidence of shots fired, the emotional toll was evident on the faces of students and their parents.
When students disembarked buses and approached the school’s doors Wednesday, they were met with smiles, jokes, and glazed donuts. Austin said the donuts been collected from every Kwik Star in Clinton and Camanche. Sweetheart Bakery and Deanna’s Java also contributed for staff members.
Those at the main entrance, other members of the school board, Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly, and United Way Director Andy Green lined both sides of the sidewalk. At the eastern bus drop-off doors, other school district staff members gathered with former KROS News Director Dave Vickers, Sawmill Museum Director Matt Parbs, and Realtor Dennis Lauver.
“This event affected the entire community,” Austin said. “So the entire community is here to support the students coming back today.”
