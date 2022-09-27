CLINTON — The Clinton City Council on Tuesday night unanimously signaled its intent to commit $500,000 to a plan to bring a 2-year postsecondary education institution to Clinton’s former Ashford University campus.
The City Council’s action comes one week after the Clinton County Development Association agreed to grant $500,000 to the project contingent on the city and the Clinton County Board of Supervisors making a similar commitment.
As in his presentation last week to the CCDA, Grow Clinton President and CEO Andy Sokolovich told the council Tuesday that the name of the interested purchaser would not be mentioned during the council’s discussion and referred to the entire proposal as Project SLA.
“I can’t shine a light on the prospective buyer,” he said, adding the goal is to relocate the education institution to the former Ashford campus and “restore it back to its former glory.”
He said while the project has been in the works for a little more than a year, the presentation to the CCDA last week was the “first domino” in the public discussion.
He described the institution as one that has been around for a very long time. It would use the dormitory to house students; 35 staff members would work there. Plans call for the Durgin Center to be leased to the city for special events and recreation, such as sports tournaments.
As he said last week, Sokolovich reiterated the project has a lot of moving parts. The campus, currently owned by the Confucius International Education Group, was last used to house international students and has been vacant since 2020. With no heat in the campus, the fire suppression system developed cracks, sprinkler heads popped through the ceilings and water damage ensued last winter. Graffiti, vandalism and broken glass also were discovered.
Sokolovich said there is an urgency to have the gas and water turned on to get the boilers running, and heat restored, by the winter so there is no further damage.
In all, the cost to make the extensive repairs is estimated at $3 million to $4 million, he said. At-large Councilman Pat Determan asked Sokolovich where the funding would come from to cover the entire cost to repair the damage.
Sokolovich responded the city’s commitment as well as the $500,000 in funding from the CCDA, money from the county and the purchaser, and possible state funds would combine to cover the costs of getting the repairs made and the building up and running.
Sokolovich also said the government entities will be asked to waive liens and taxes. The campus now is assessed at over $7.3 million, according to the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office. CIEG hasn’t paid taxes due to Clinton County since April 2020 and as of last week still owed $1,160,317 in delinquent taxes that are due at the end of this week, according to Clinton County Treasurer’s Office records.
Clinton City Attorney Pat O’Connell said the city of Clinton should make its support contingent on “legal feasibility as well an appropriate and agreeable development agreement.” He also said while he understands why there is a short window to make everything happen, he questioned the appropriateness of the request’s timing since the city has ongoing legal issues with the current owners.
Ward 1 Councilman Bill Schemers was concerned about the proposed facility’s impact on Clinton Community College. Sokolovich said the proposed institution’s curriculum would not interfere with what is offered at CCC and that the two could have a collaborative relationship.
Schemers also asked City Administrator Matt Brooke to put together a worksheet that details where the city is getting the money to pay for unbudgeted projects the council has approved.
The next step in the process is for the purchaser to sign an intent to purchase. Sokolovich also is working to set up a meeting with the Clinton County Board of Supervisors to gain its support and a $500,000 commitment.
