CLINTON — Clinton Public Library cardholders can now join readers from across the United States to enjoy this year’s Together We Read digital book club selection, "River Woman, River Demon", written by award-winning Mexican-American and Indigenous author Jennifer Givhan.
Library patrons can instantly read this work as an e-book or audiobook for free through the Libby app until March 15.
The Together We Read digital book club is organized by U.S. public libraries and colleges in collaboration with Overdrive, a digital reading platform, to connect readers and encourage them to explore their library’s online resources.
To read this book as part of the Together We Read program, download it as an e-book or audiobook on the Libby app. Individuals can read this book on all major digital devices. If you have any questions about how to download this title, call the Clinton Public Library at 242-8441.
