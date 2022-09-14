CLINTON – The Clinton City Council has unanimously approved moving forward for consideration an agreement in which the city would receive $1 million in exchange for its support of a pending merger of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads.
The City Council’s action Tuesday night means it will formally consider accepting the agreement at its Sept. 27 council meeting. Accepting the $1 million from the Canadian Pacific Railway at that time would mean the city would agree not to seek mitigation conditions or oppose the CP’s application to the Surface Transportation Board, currently under consideration, to purchase the Kansas City Southern Railroad. The proposed agreement is effective only if the STB approves the CP/KCS acquisition.
In preparation for a merger, Canadian Pacific representatives have been negotiating with cities located on the route to get them on board so they won’t oppose the merger. Cities can use the money as they see fit, but most will use it to make changes that will pay for measures to facilitate quiet zones.
If the acquisition is approved, the $1 million paid to Clinton, which already is working on its quiet zone project, will go toward full signalization of the railroad crossing at Sixth Avenue North and Main Avenue, at an estimated cost of $400,000 each, Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke told the council. Both crossings would then be fully equipped with four flashing light signals and gates at all quadrants, which will serve to fully protect the crossing during train crossings.
Those railroad crossings are the only two that were not partially funded by Iowa DOT rail safety grants, making the city responsible for 100% of the cost. The remaining $200,000 will go toward reconstruction of the west side of McKinley Street between 32nd Avenue North and 36th Avenue North, according to information provided to the council.
Also under the agreement, $100,000 of the funds could be used in support of the closure of the crossing at 21st Avenue North.
History of the proposed merger
Canadian Pacific Railway on Oct. 29, 2021, filed an application with the Surface Transportation Board to acquire the Kansas City Southern Railway Company.
As part of the STB’s review process, the proposed increase in rail traffic from seven to eight trains per day to 21-24 trains per day triggered a formal environmental review process, which resulted in the Aug. 5 publication of a draft environmental impact statement. The environmental impact statement provides insight as to how the STB’s Office of Environmental Analysis views the impacts of the proposed transaction and what mitigations, if any, might be recommended to the STB as part of their final action on the application, information provided to the council states.
Brooke said the study indicates that apart from train noise, which could result in adverse impacts at some locations, the potential adverse impacts of the proposed acquisition would be “negligible, minor, and/or temporary.”
According to the draft, Brooke said, Clinton has no critical issues along its route. That, added with the completion of the quiet zone that is on target to be complete by fall 2023, sets Clinton apart “from all those cities that have done nothing to date and makes Clinton the most prepared to handle an increase of train traffic,” Brooke said.
Since Clinton already has been working on its quiet zone project, city officials believe this was a great offer from Canadian Pacific to finish those portions of the quiet zones and be complete, Brooke said.
While Muscatine and Bettendorf each negotiated receiving $3 million and Davenport will get $10 million, Camanche has not struck an agreement.
Camanche was offered $200,000 in exchange for closing two crossings or $300,000 for closing three crossings. Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida countered CP’s proposal, telling the railroad that Camanche would not oppose the merger if the railroad pays the city $2.5 million for quiet zones and quality-of-life costs, and agrees to keep all crossings open. CP turned down that offer.
Kida has said the amounts CP offered to Camanche are not enough to pay for upgrades that will be needed, such as a pedestrian bridge, to ensure the safety of the 409 households on the east side of the railroad tracks that would be cut off from emergency services should a train block all city crossings for an extended length of time. Kida said that is a possibility, since the length of trains is expected to grow to at least one mile long, which is greater than the distance between the crossings on each end of town. Also of concern is the increase in train traffic, which he said could triple on any given day and increase risk.
Another local facet of the railroad merger that is important to Clinton is how the trains will be staged. That’s a discussion that will need to take place between the city of Clinton, Canadian Pacific, Union Pacific and the city of Camanche, city officials said.
