CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to authorize executing a development agreement between Clinton County and the South Carolina Dialogue Foundation that finalizes a tax abatement plan for the former Ashford University campus in Clinton.
Akif Aydi, with the South Carolina Dialogue Foundation, signed the agreement last week as he works toward closing on the purchase of the 15.77-acre property from the Confucius International Education Group by Feb. 15.
The Supervisors as well as Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson said Monday that they have received positive feedback about the potential sale. Supervisor Erin George said she has received questions about what will be moving into the facility, saying the Supervisors are looking forward to talking about it.
"It took us a long time to get here," Supervisors Chairman Jim Irwin, who worked with Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker and Johnson to get the agreement together with the assistance of law firm Ahlers & Cooney, said Monday.
Supervisor Dan Srp agreed, stating this is the second project that has been under consideration at the campus that the Supervisors have worked on. The property last year was the focus of talks that would relocate a two-year postsecondary education institution there. Those talks ceased publicly after the property ended up on the online auction site last fall.
The agreement
CIEG, which ran an international education institution there from 2018 to 2020, currently owes Clinton County $1.3 million in unpaid property taxes on the former university’s site at 400 N. Bluff Blvd. If the sale to the South Carolina Dialogue Foundation goes through, SCDF would be responsible for the unpaid property taxes. Because the county holds the tax sale certificate on the property, it has the authority to make decisions about an agreement to cover how the owed property taxes will be paid.
The Foundation, whose plan for the campus’s use has not been publicly detailed, wants to start work on improving the campus and its buildings immediately after the purchase and have it ready to host a camp at the end of June. Students would attend classes there beginning in August under the Foundation’s plan, the Supervisors said. The development agreement addressing the taxes was created to provide for a compromise and abatement of the real estate taxes as an incentive to the developer.
The agreement notes South Carolina Dialogue Foundation’s costs to redevelop the property, including completion of minimum improvements, are estimated to be approximately $5,191,000. The developer would not undertake its obligations under this agreement without the compromise and abatement of real property taxes on the property, the draft agreement released last week states.
Under that five-year agreement, the developer will have to invest in “minimum improvements” beginning no later than March 15, 2023 and completed by March 1, 2028. The minimum improvements include interior improvements to the facilities to address safety and functionality of the buildings, including drywall and finishing, ceiling, electric, heating and cooling, plumbing, the fire sprinkler system and the fire alarm system. Also required on the list are exterior improvements to the facilities to address safety and functionality of the buildings, including roof and gutter, water proofing, exterior brick work, exterior doors, exterior windows and painting.
As those improvements are made, the county will abate owed property taxes in five installments in what Supervisors have described as a dollar-for-dollar plan: the first installment will be $265,564, or the actual amount of 2022 tax charges; the second is $271,464.79 for 2022 special assessments; the third is $534,028.79 for 2021 tax charges; the fourth is $551,006.75 for 2021 special assessments; and the fifth and final installment will be $1,310,158.75 for 2018, 2019, and 2020 tax charges. By holding the 2018 tax charges until the end, the county would retain authority over the property until all terms are met. The purchaser also would have to pay charges and fees related to the installment amount, including interest that will continue to accrue.
