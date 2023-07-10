Some areas of the state had considerable rainfall last week, but overall soil moisture diminished because much of central and north-central Iowa had little or no precipitation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The department’s weekly report on Monday said 61% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, which is unchanged from last week. Soybeans are rated 52% good or excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Much of the crops are in reproductive development stages that require the most water.
The statewide average rainfall last week was 0.64 inches, a little more than half of what is normally expected. Rainfall totals ranged from zero in north-central Iowa to about 3 inches in southeast Iowa.
About 43% of the state’s farm fields has adequate or surplus topsoil moisture for crops, a slight decline from a week ago, according to the USDA. About 36% of subsoil has adequate or better moisture, down about 3 percentage points.
Silk is protruding from the developing ears of corn in about 22% of the state’s crop, which is two days ahead of the five-year average. Soybeans are about three days ahead of average, with 46% of the crop blooming.
Livestock pastures are still struggling from widespread drought conditions. About 24% of pastures are rated good or excellent.
“Livestock producers continued to supplement with hay as pasture conditions remained below average,” the USDA said.
