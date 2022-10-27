As Calamus-Wheatland first-grader Parker Cline looked out of the renovated library space at the district’s elementary school, he couldn’t help but be impressed.
“That new library is sharp,” he said.
“It is sharp, isn’t it buddy?” principal Ashley Kelting said before Cline ran off.
Despite still needing finishing touches, some new spaces in the building promise to give Cline and fellow Cal-Wheat elementary students opportunities to learn collectively. But, those renovations aren’t the only new feature at the district’s elementary school.
Since its opening day Sept. 6, the Cal-Wheat Early Learning Center has been up and running, providing services – including all-day daycare, wrap-around childcare for elementary students before and after school and preschool – to around 50 students. And a waiting list for those services at least a dozen kids deep shows it’s serving a need in the community, Kelting said.
In order to provide the services, 13 staff – both part time and full time – oversee the facility’s daily operation.
“That’s more staff than we had anticipated (originally), and that’s honestly because of the amount of people we are servicing,” Kelting said. All youngsters using the facility are either students living within the district or have older siblings who are open enrolling. No new open enrollees are on the roster.
Kids are dropped off starting at 6 a.m. inside the facility’s vestibule, a secure area that Kelting said will soon have double doors that both require a passcode for entry.
The rooms are divided by age groups and have their own spaces. Also included in the early learning center is a gymnasium with tall windows and ceilings that is easily visible from the building’s main parking lot and a 40-cubby room where coats, hats and boots can be stored.
Within the elementary building is also the new, large, flex-space room, a revamped library featuring large windows and a view of the fields to the south, and a new entryway and administration office. A new playground is set to be installed in the spring.
Work continues on the rest of the elementary building as classes and activities are underway.
The $3.3 million facility was paid for using a mixture of revenue bonds, penny-tax dollars, Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds, and two grants provided by the Clinton County Development Association.
The center is also being used by the district as an employee retention and attraction tool. The facility’s director Jessica Esbaum said some have opted in. Overall, eight district employees send their kids to the facility and as a benefit, receive 20% off their bill.
Pricing varied based on usage and student age and are broken down by weekly prices:
• Infants (6 weeks – 23 months): $200 for full-time usage; $140 for part-time usage
• Toddlers (2-4 years old): $185 for full-time usage; $125 for part-time usage.
• Students ages preschool – sixth-grade can spend time at the center before and after school (commonly referred to as wrap-around childcare). Those costs are $50 for before-school services and $50 for after-school services. Drop-ins are accepted before or after school for $20 per day.
• Drop-ins on non-school days are $40 and $20 for early outs or late starts.
• Wrap-around service opposite preschool is $75.
