MONTICELLO - The 38th annual Fall Auto Parts Swap Meet and Cars for Sale Corral will be from 7:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Fairgrounds parking lot, 700 N. Maple St.
Events are open to high performance, custom, stock and antique (domestic and foreign). The public can buy, sell, trade or browse.
Swap and Corral vendor space reservations can be made in advance or at the gate the day of the event. Swap spaces are for parts, cars, trucks, motorcycles, related items and services. Corral spaces is limited to cars, trucks and motorcycles in running condition.
There will be a special park and show area for rods, rats, muscles, cruisers, antiques, classics and motorcycles. For more information call (319) 465-5119 or visit www.autopartsswapmeet.net.
