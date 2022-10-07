Freedom of expression in the classroom came under scrutiny Sept. 19 as some Maquoketa residents criticized two flags on display in a high school classroom.
The Maquoketa Community School Board listened to comments about the flags – as well as some books – during its meeting.
As a result, the board unanimously approved the first reading of an employee expression policy stating that “classroom displays will be primarily focused on curriculum.”
Schools in Iowa are in the process of developing new policies dealing with free expression in the classroom because of a new state law.
The flags in question represent gay pride and the Black Lives Matter movement, social issues that community member Craig Flenker and board member Greg Bopes called “polarizing.”
The discussion has been three years in the making.
Mykah Kennedy displays LGTBQ+ and Black Lives Matter flags inside her English language arts classroom at Maquoketa High School. The flags have been displayed there since she began her teaching career there three years ago, Kennedy told the two dozen or so people who attended the school board meeting in person and via Zoom.
Maquoketa Schools Superintendent Tara Notz said the issue first came to the attention of building administrators during the first week of the 2022-23 school year.
“The administrators shared the information/concern with me, and I reached out to our legal counsel in regard to our policies,” Notz said. The school district did not have an employee expression policy in place.
Darla Chappell, the chairperson of the Jackson County Republican Party, contacted the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press to notify it of the complaint.
Kennedy displays the flags to “cultivate an inclusive classroom culture.” She said her intent ties directly to the school district’s vision, which is stated on its website: “To develop a culture of collaboration and communication that supports continuous improvement for all.”
Removing the symbolic flags would prevent her from upholding that vision, especially given Maquoketa’s predominantly Caucasian demographic, Kennedy said.
“Someday my students are going to go out into the world. They’re going to see things and people that they’ve never seen before,” Kennedy said. “By being aware of others that are different from them, they will be more prepared to enter college or the workforce. … It is crucial that my students understand how to face those that are different from them in this country.”
That’s not how other meeting attendees viewed the flags.
District resident Renee Davison spoke out against the BLM flag.
“Teachers can do BLM and pride on their own time and on their own dime, not mine,” Davison told the school board.
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, said his email “blew up” on the subject of gay pride and BLM flags in the Maquoketa classroom.
“I will defend anybody’s right to free speech all day long,” Mommsen said. “But also included in that amendment, I have the right to not listen to it and walk away. And I think that’s the dilemma you’re facing as a board right now. What is that point when it’s education versus indoctrination?”
“If (the teacher is) allowed to display that flag, then what about this one?” he said, unfurling a white-and-blue “Let’s Go Brandon” flag, a well-known euphemism for “F Biden.” “Will you defend my right to hang this up out in the cafeteria?”
“Well, that’s repulsive,” an audience member said of the flag Mommsen held.
“If we’re going to defend everybody’s right to free speech, then we need to defend everybody’s right to free speech,” Mommsen responded.
Board, counsel weigh in
The fundamental question before the school board is not what the flags means but rather what the district’s education policy should look like, according to Carrie Weber of Ahlers & Cooney, the district’s legal counsel, who attended the meeting via Zoom.
Weber noted that a teacher’s right to free speech differs when they represent the school district as opposed to when they are representing themselves. She also noted that school employees have no “private zone” in school, meaning that being in their own classroom does not allow them to decorate as they would in their own home.
“The board has discretion to direct (teachers’) speech when they are doing their job,” Weber said.
Teachers and students should have expressive freedoms but should consider school district policies when expressing them, according to Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek.
“Teachers and students have rights to intellectual and academic freedom and should be allowed to create a learning environment welcome to all student communities, including those who represent minority groups,” Beranek said. “Districts that choose to regulate speech that carries a social message should first look to their board policies and administrative procedures for guidance on whether these items are permitted and if so, within what parameters.”
The district has some options regarding classroom displays, Weber advised.
Symbols such as the gay pride and BLM flags could be displayed in classrooms as long as the district maintained a viewpoint-neutral policy. This simply means that both sides of an issue must be allowed. For example, if Kennedy displays the BLM flag, someone else would be allowed to display a Blue Lives Matter flag.
“The viewpoint-neutral policy creates a Pandora’s Box,” Bopes said. “I don’t know if we want to turn our classrooms and hallways into political debates.”
Bopes said board policy should not allow any signs or display that “hinder the ability to learn.”
The district decided on a policy requiring classroom displays to be related specifically to curriculum.
Board member Terry Creegan said the decision was a tough one.
“It needs to further the lesson plan,” Creegan said of classroom displays. If it doesn’t, “it’s probably distracting to someone… and that’s a problem.”
“If (the display) is an educational tool tied to the curriculum, then I have no problem with that because we have (approved) the curriculum,” added board member Mary Herring.
Tom Miller agreed. “We need to focus on education, and to be inclusive of all of our students, whatever category someone puts them in, all deserve an education in a free and stressless area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.