DEWITT – The 2023 swim season may be a few months away, but the process of mapping out swimming lessons and hiring staff begins early in the year for the DeWitt Aquatic Center.
Now, after the facility’s longtime manager, Penny Jacobi, retired last summer after 22 years on the job, a replacement has been hired to fulfill those early-year duties.
Meghan Flynn, of Bettendorf, recently accepted the job as the DAC’s new manager, and DeWitt Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Lake believes she’s pretty close to a perfect fit.
Flynn, 27, brings to the table a great deal of experience, starting with working for seven years as the assistant manager of Splash Landing in Bettendorf.
The remainder of her experience includes working as a lifeguard during her years at Bettendorf High School and the local YMCA. As a student at Iowa State University she worked at a local swimming pool as well as for the university’s recreation services as a lifeguard.
“So much of her background and experience will translate over to the manager position, which will be great,” Lake said. “In terms of an ideal candidate, she checked every single box possible. It was such a benefit to us to find her.”
Lake went on to say in the interest of wanting to make the transition as smooth as possible, Jacobi has offered to be an advocate for Flynn and will answer any questions she might have and provide her as much support as possible.
As for other applicants for the position, Lake said there were some “really good, local people” who interviewed, but none with the same amount of direct experience as Flynn.
“It’s a big job,” he related. “There’s no getting around that. But even though it’s a big undertaking, we have a really terrific staff and lots of support. I’m really excited to work with Meghan.”
For the love of the job
Flynn said she shares Lake’s excitement and is eager to learn the facility and meet the staff members with whom she will spend her summers.
“It’s nice to feel that I will fit in well to the role with the experience I have,” Flynn shared. “There are a lot of things I love about this kind of work. With swimming lessons, I always enjoyed getting to pass on skills to kids, which also are life skills. I enjoy being in charge of high school students who may be working their first job and are learning a lot. Being a mentor to them is so much fun because they’re getting to work outside and with their friends.
“All of the pools I’ve worked at … I’ve learned something from each of them,” Flynn said. “I just hope to bring the benefit of my experience and maybe just put a fresh set of eyes on things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.