CLINTON — A former Clinton church soon will be preserved and transformed into a brewery and restaurant, while another nearby church property will be rehabilitated and turned into storage space, Clinton officials announced Tuesday.
The owners of Great Revivalist Brew Lab will move their operational hub to Clinton and operate as a Great Revivalist Brewery. Under the plan, the former Bethel A.M.E. Church at 238 Fourth Ave. South will be preserved and transformed into a restaurant and brewery. The former Bethel A.M.E. Church at 303-307 S. Third St. will be repaired and rehabilitated and used for storage.
Great Revivalist Brewery owner Richard Schwab says he was drawn to the former church at 238 Fourth Ave. South due to its historical and cultural significance, city officials said.
“The vision of Richard Schwab and Great Revivalist Brewery fits amazingly well into the transformation that has been ongoing in the City of Clinton,” said Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke, adding that GRB is a top-tier producer of soda and ale and also provides top-notch lunch and dinner seven days a week. He said GRB is respected in its field and will create an exceptional destination point in the city and for all of Eastern Iowa.
Schwab will preserve the stained-glass windows and the original copy of an Italian tile fresco as well as repurpose wood from the pews to make tables.
Schwab is also ready to undertake repairs to preserve and save the former church at 303-307 S. Third Street, which city officials said had fallen into a state of disrepair. The church at 303-307 S. Third St. was the first African-American church in Clinton. Elizabeth Fairfax, a former slave and mother of 11 children, helped raise the $600 needed for the construction of the church by selling books. Duke Slater’s father was one of the pastors of the Bethel AME Church, which at that time was the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
The church at 238 Fourth Ave. South was originally St. John’s Episcopal Church, with construction starting in 1898. The church has an original copy of an Italian tile fresco created by an Italian artist. Bethel AME operations transitioned to the 238 Fourth Ave. South church in 2007. The church was not able to resume operating after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Great Revivalist Brewery to Clinton,” said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. “I would like to thank Great Revivalist, the city staff and our downtown team for working quickly and diligently to bring this project to fruition.
“The remodel and revitalization of the historic churches in our community to house their business will not only add value to our downtown but help to preserve the history we hold so dear in Clinton. Our community has been eager to add a brewery in town and this partnership truly is a match made in heaven. We look forward to this location as a destination not only for our citizens but for those all around the area.”
Andy Sokolovich, president and CEO of Grow Clinton, said the business is an economic win for the city as a whole.
“When investigating common factors leading to economic growth, there is no doubt that the existence of a brewery ranks in the top 10,” he said. “The attraction of Great Revivalist Brewery to Clinton is a slam dunk for all involved.
“Creating jobs and added tax revenue is always the goal when recruiting a new company to our community, but this project injects an atmosphere that speaks to the increased well-being and quality of life associated with living in an exciting river town.”
