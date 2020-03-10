AMES — Iowa 4-H supporters gathered Feb. 28 to honor four award recipients at the 2020 Iowa 4-H Legacy Awards Gala.
The event raised more than $158,000 to support the work of the Iowa 4-H Foundation while it acknowledged those who have impacted the Iowa 4-H Program and showcased the talents of 4-Hers across the state.
Over the past five years of the Iowa 4-H Legacy Awards, more than a half million dollars has been raised to support 4-H across the state, said Melanie Oeltjenvruns, marketing and development manager of Iowa 4-H Foundation.
That means financial aid for nearly 8,000 4-Hers, scholarships for 565 students and 653 young people recognized and rewarded for their leadership, communication and citizenship skills.
The Legacy Awards honorees included Contributing Youth Kristina Goth of Cherokee County who made toiletry roll-up bundles for the homeless, inspiring others to start their own service projects and join in on her mission.
Eric Hanson, morning anchor for KCCI television Channel 8, was named Outstanding Alum, and Chuck and Mary Morris were honored as individual supporters. Nationwide was honored as Corporate Partner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.