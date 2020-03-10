STERLING – Illinois State Police District 1 Commander, Captain Matthew Hodgdon, announced this week that the ISP will conduct roadside safety checks in Whiteside County during March.
The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois, the ISP said. Officers working the detail will watch for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages.
The ISP will look for people driving under the influence, violating safety belt or child restraint use, speeding or driving distracted.
Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving, the ISP said.
Roadside checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
