Woman injured in hit-and-run near Drake University dies
DES MOINES (AP) — A woman who was hit last week by a car near Drake University in Des Moines has died, police said.
Stephanie Markert, 71, died a week after being hit near the Drake University campus, the Des Moines Register reported. First responders found Markert in the street with critical injuries on Jan. 30. Markert had been the house mother for Delta Gamma sorority at Drake, police said.
Witnesses told police Markert had been hit by a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene and was abandoned a short distance down the street. The witnesses said a man got out of the SUV and into a minivan, then drove away.
Police are still searching for a man they want to question in the crash and have issued a material witness warrant for 41-year-old Isaias Flores-Morales of Des Moines.
The Drake community plans to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night in memory of Markert.
Judge bars internet search evidence from 1979 slaying trial
CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A judge has barred from trial evidence that a man charged with killing a high school girl in Iowa more than 40 years ago searched the internet in the past few years for stories about assault, rape and murder.
Jerry Burns, 66, is scheduled to go on trial Monday in Davenport, where the trial was moved because of pretrial publicity. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the Dec. 19, 1979, slaying of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko. Her body was found the next day inside her family's car at a Cedar Rapids mall. She had been stabbed in the face and chest.
Court documents say investigators found search and browsing history under his username involving blondes, "assault, rape, strangulation, murder, abuse and rape for a deceased individual and cannibalism."
The Telegraph Herald reported that Judge Fae Hoover Grinde ruled this week that the timing of the internet activity — conducted at least 38 years after the killing of the blond-haired Martinko — and its "unduly prejudicial" nature would "diminish, if not eliminate, Jerry Burns' right to due process and a fair trial."
Police have said investigators matched a blood sample from the crime scene with a sample taken from Burns.
Authorities say construction worker died after 30-foot fall
DES MOINES (AP) — A construction worker died Thursday after falling from scaffolding while working on an interstate bridge just north of Des Moines, authorities said.
First responders found the 56-year-old man was unresponsive with a head injury. He'd fallen about 30 feet while working on an Interstate 35/80 bridge over the Des Moines River, the Polk County Sheriff''s Office said.
He died later at a hospital. Authorities haven't released his name. He worked for Cramer and Associates in Grimes, authorities said.
No charges to be sought after Iowa marching band allegations
AMES (AP) — University leaders have determined there's not enough evidence to pursue charges stemming from allegations that University of Iowa marching band members were targets of abuse during last season's football game at Iowa State University.
Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band allege that they were subjected to racial slurs and other verbal abuse as well as sexual harassment before, during and after the Sept. 14 contest at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said in a news release Wednesday that the two universities' presidents, lawyers and police chiefs had discussed the investigation and decided not to seek charges.
Presidents of the University of Northern Iowa and the two other schools have agreed to work together in reviewing and improving game management policies, Richards said.
