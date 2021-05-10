Georgia man charged in fatal shooting in Iowa
DAVENPORT (AP) — A Georgia man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman from North Carolina who was killed inside an Iowa home.
KWQC-TV reports that 20-year-old Wilanna S. Bibbs, of Durham, North Carolina, died Sunday. Police in Davenport were called to a disturbance at a home and found Bibbs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities arrested 31-year-old Justin L. Wright of Atlanta. An investigation continues.
It wasn't immediately clear why Wright and Bibbs were in Iowa. No further information was released.
1 person dies after SUV runs into tree
DES MOINES (AP) — The driver of an SUV is dead after the vehicle slammed into a tree near a home in Des Moines.
Police say the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday. The driver, 39-year-old Trayvon Cathren of Des Moines, was the only person in the SUV that struck a tree in the 1900 block of Mondamin Avenue. Cathren was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash scene was near a home but no one else was hurt.
Police say excessive speed and failure to maintain control were factors in the accident.
Police: Teen who struck cyclist was using social media
CORALVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old driver who fatally struck a cyclist in Coralville last month was speeding and using social media at the time of the accident.
The incident happened April 6, killing 36-year-old Andrew Pavlovec of North Liberty. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported Monday that the driver faces a charge of vehicular homicide. Iowa law prevents naming minors charged with crimes that are not forcible felonies.
Coralville Police Chief Shane Kron said the driver was "actively using a social media application," and driving more than 20 mph above the 35 mph speed limit when she struck Pavlovec from behind.
Woman's body found along I-35 in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES (AP) — An investigation continues after a woman's body was found near Interstate 35 in West Des Moines.
KCCI-TV reports that a passerby found the remains off the shoulder of the roadway just before noon Sunday. Police later identified the woman as 38-year-old Stephanie Waddell of Oskaloosa.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Waddell may have been hit by a vehicle the night before. An investigation continues.
Iowa man pleads guilty in death of his girlfriend
ANKENY (AP) — An Ankeny man faces sentencing in June after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his pregnant girlfriend.
The Des Moines Register reports that 19-year-old Donault Logan also pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to deliver.
Logan was the boyfriend of 17-year-old Mia Holmes, who was fatally shot on Aug. 3 at an extended-stay hotel where the couple lived. A police document said Logan was selling marijuana when he accidentally fired a handgun, and Holmes was struck in the chest. She and her unborn child both died.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.