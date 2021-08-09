Third person pleads guilty in New Year's Eve party killing
SIOUX CITY (AP) — A third person has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a woman at a New Year's Eve party in Sioux City.
Carlos Morales, 18, of Sioux City, admitted during his sentencing Friday that he and two others who've already pleaded guilty fired guns early Jan. 1 into a home where he knew people were congregated for the party, the Sioux City Journal reported.
The shooting killed 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounded three others.
In exchange for his plea to second-degree murder and three weapons counts, prosecutors dropped his original charge of first-degree murder. The plea agreement calls for a sentence of 50 years, but his sentence will ultimately be up to a judge.
Had Morales been 18 at the time of the shooting, he would be required to serve a mandatory minimum of 35 years. But Iowa law says a judge may suspend all or part of the prison sentence if the offender was under age 18 at the time of the crime.
Morales is one of four people charged in the shooting. His brother, 20-year-old Christopher Morales, was sentenced last month to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and three weapons counts. Anthony Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he, too, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, still faces trial this month on charges of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say she drove the other defendants to and from the house.
No major damage in Iowa tornado
DES MOINES (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a tornado touched down in northwest Iowa Sunday evening with no substantial damage or injuries reported.
The tornado was reported by a storm chaser at 11:23 p.m. north of Otho, according to the weather service's Des Moines office.
Emergency managers reported some tree damage, including downed limbs in Dayton, WOI television reported.
Funnel clouds were reported further to the northwest between 8:40 and 9 p.m.
Tornado warnings were issued for Boone, Butler, Calhoun, Franklin, Pocahontas, and Webster counties at various points Sunday night.
The Iowa forecast calls for high temperatures to surpass 90 degrees each day through Thursday before moderating on Friday to the mid 80s. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.
No one hurt in Hamilton County explosion
DUNCOMBE (AP) — An explosion has leveled a home in rural central Iowa, but the home was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt, officials said.
The explosion happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in Hamilton County, about 2 miles northeast of Duncombe, the Fort Dodge Messenger reported. Debris from the explosion landed as far away as 100 yards in all directions from where the home had stood.
Jason Ribbens told the Messenger he heard the explosion from his home about a mile away and could see flames shooting up above the cornfields. The home's owner, Donald Christopherson of Lehigh, said he had grown up in the house.
Fire officials are investigating to try to determine what caused the explosion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.