CLINTON — Storms last week brought Iowa farmers hail and high winds for their crops to endure, but Jerome Burken of Clinton says local farmers in the county are still in good shape.
“The rain part is alright, it’s just that the terrible wind we had. That was the difficult part,” he says during this, his 60th year of farming. “It’ll be difficult but it’s early in the season yet. We’re not suffering from any of it yet, from the weather. We needed the moisture on top.”
The Iowa Department of Agriculture’s Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released Monday stated that Iowa farmers were able to do a significant amount of corn, soybean, and oat planting earlier in the week prior to the thunderstorms.
With nearly six days of warmer temperatures and dry weather suitable for fieldwork per the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, 41% of the state’s corn crop and about 33% of the state’s soybeans were able to be seeded. As of Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s estimates had risen to 70% of the total corn crop and about 49% of soybeans.
The state actually began to become abnormally dry, with nearly a third of it suffering from some degree of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report last week.
Thunderstorms late last week then caused planters and other equipment to be temporarily put away, while a statewide average of about half an inch was measured, about 50% of what’s normally expected.
Despite the rainfall, the USDA reported that available topsoil moisture had diminished from 71% of the state’s topsoil having adequate or surplus moisture to 67%.
Burken’s crops, not yet out of the ground, went unharmed during the storms, but he says it took two and a half days to clean up corn stalks that had blown in from elsewhere and return them to where they had come from.
“They piled in the yard like a snowbank,” as well as across roads and into fences and ditches, he said with a laugh.
But Burken says the forecast looks good.
“Rain chances continue this week,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig stated in the conditions report, “but weather outlooks through mid-May are shifting towards warmer temperatures and somewhat drier conditions.”
