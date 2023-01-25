Legislation that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Tuesday will allocate taxpayer money to fund scholarships for students to attend accredited, non-public schools.
Its supporters say it gives parents a choice on which school to send their children and breaks down income barriers. But those against it say public funds should stay in the public sector, and that non-public schools shouldn’t receive tax dollars because their finances and enrollment requirements aren’t held to the same standards as public schools.
The legislation, a keystone to Reynolds’ 2023 agenda, passed through committees in both the House and Senate last week. Floor debate for the bill began Monday afternoon. By 9 p.m. that day, the House passed the bill; the Senate followed suit early Tuesday. Reynolds signed the bill later that morning.
In the House, it bypassed the usual procedural steps of review in the Appropriations and Ways and Means committees. House Republicans voted last week to change chamber rules to allow legislation approved by the newly formed Education Reform Committee to be exempt from reviews by the Appropriations or Ways and Means committees. That made the scholarship bill eligible for debate on the House floor starting Monday.
Before its passage, Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, said he expected a lengthy debate in the House before the bill was sent to Reynolds’ desk to be signed into law.
What the law does
The law establishes an education savings account (ESA) program for K-12 students, giving students an account of $7,598 each year to use for private school tuition and associated costs.
It would provide an estimated $7,600 per student, with over 14,000 students receiving scholarships in the program’s first year. Non-public school students would qualify if their family income is up to 300% of the federal poverty level — about $83,000 for a family of four.
Those guidelines change next year. Eligibility guidelines would cast a wider net and include private-school families who make up to 400% of the federal poverty level, or roughly $110,000 for a family of four. Easing the eligibility restrictions would add nearly 6,000 more students to the scholarship recipients and cost an estimated $150 million.
In the third year, all eligibility restrictions would be lifted. Reynolds’ office estimates the program would cost $918 million within the first four years and $341 million annually once fully phased in.
Before passage, Democrats said they wanted to hear estimates of the project’s costs from a non-partisan source before moving forward. Minority party members in committee meetings last week repeatedly pushed for Republicans to “slow down” and wait for the Legislative Services Agency to release a analysis on the projected cost of the program.
School officials voice concerns, support
Bellevue Community School Superintendent Tom Meyer admits the situation in his community is unique. With a population of 2,363, Bellevue is the only town in Jackson County with a growing population. It is also home to both a public and private K-12 school system.
“Our parents have two good choices for schools in Bellevue,” Meyer said. “Now, besides that, I am not in favor of the bill.”
Meyer said he’s not “afraid of vouchers,” but instead just wants everyone to be on the same playing field when it comes to accountability.
“Public funds are designed for public purposes,” Meyer said prior to the law's passage. “The way it is written, non-public schools would not need to change anything they do as far as transparency.”
Lonnie Luepker, the superintendent of Calamus-Wheatland in western Clinton County, isn’t concerned about a possible loss of enrollment; indeed, his district’s certified enrollment has decreased recently anyway. Cal-Wheat is trying to combat the trend by investing in its infrastructure and offering young childcare services.
He, like Meyer, is worried about the long-term ripple effect that type of funding loss could have on districts’ ability to provide services to kids. Reynolds has asked for a 2.5% supplemental aid increase, which would equate to roughly $83 million. That money is used to, among other things, pay teachers and provide educational programs.
“That (proposed increase) is not adequate,” Luepker said. “But we’ve learned to live with less than adequate for the last 10 years, unfortunately. We have had to make tough decisions and will continue to do so.”
The $1,200 to be given to public school districts for each private school student in its area will benefit public schools, he said.
The legislation does not require non-public schools to accept students with disabilities or specialized educational requirements — a contrast to the requirements of public schools that cannot deny anyone due to the same needs.
Geoffrey Kaiser, the principal at Marquette Catholic in Bellevue, said the district will accept students with individual education plans and has done so in the past. When it comes to providing services to students with disabilities, though, he said Marquette’s budget doesn’t always have the wiggle room for it. That’s why he supported the legislation.
“It’s important for the families to have the decision on what school they would want their child to go to, and to have the ability to make that decision regardless of income,” Kaiser said.
Does law expand choices?
Sacred Heart School in Maquoketa provides 4-year-old preschool through sixth-grade classes in both Catholic and non-Catholic curriculum. Its tuition ranges between $1,963 and $2,432, but Principal Erik Rockwell said the facility’s cost-per-pupil is around $5,000. He says the proposed bill would cover that difference.
Marquette is similar, where tuition ranges from $2,500 to $4,000 depending on grade level, Kaiser said. The school’s enrollment K-12 is 302.
Marquette’s full cost of teaching students is divided among tuition dues, fundraising, and revenue secured by the parish. Kaiser said the school provides in-house financial assistance, as does Sacred Heart, through both local donations and a program offered through the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
According to the Iowa Department of Education, 41 counties in the state do not have an accredited non-public school. Another 23 counties only have one.
Both Clinton and Jackson Counties have two apiece, and Maquoketa Superintendent Tara Notz said the bill isn’t necessary.
“I believe that people in our community already have a vast array of choices,” Notz said. “Each situation is different, so that’s why we offer in Maquoketa online choices in certain situations and we have homeschool options.”
Notz also said dual enrollment options exist, as well as a new law last year that removed the deadline for open enrollment. Now, students can move from district to district at any time.
One reason Northeast Superintendent Neil Gray opposes the law is because private schools are not required to enroll all students who apply.
“Private schools don’t need to take everyone; we need to take everyone in our district,” Gray said of Northeast. “We have to take the student and provide all the bells and whistles to meet their needs. Private schools can be selective.”
In the end, Gray said, students with disabilities or learning disorders may not have a choice anyway.
Marquette’s Kaiser said there are some misconceptions about the non-public-school selection process. For example, a student with a profound disability may not be accepted into a non-public school due to a lack of resources.
“If a student needs a full-time paraeducator next to them, or extra services … well, the funds might not be there,” Kaiser said. “So, if a family makes a decision to send (their student) to a non-public school, I would need to help to cover some of these costs.” Kaiser said the law could do that.
“I look at (the bill) with a sense of hope and optimism,” Kaiser said. “There’s a level of responsibility, and this will call on our school to be able to serve those who are most marginalized and those who come from different backgrounds and do it more so than we have been able to before.”
Follow the money
Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson said his school and the non-public school in DeWitt, St. Joseph School, have a “great relationship,” and he is not worried about the possibility of competition. His opposition stems from the fact that private schools are not required to hold public school board meetings and disclose how they spend their money, among other things.
Both Marquette and Sacred Heart receive public funds, but the totals are a small portion of the school’s budget, Kaiser said.
The majority of Marquette’s public dollars are for Title I (student services) and Title II (teacher development). The Title I funding Marquette receives is around $10,000 annually, Kaiser said.
Marquette also shares public funding with the Bellevue public school system for its 4-year-old preschool program.The situation is the same at Sacred Heart, Rockwell said.
An increase in supplemental aid would be long overdue, school leaders agree. Peterson said a 10% increase would be enough to cover new costs and make up for past years of what he considered inadequate increases. Last year’s increase was 2.5%. Democrats and educators have argued inflation — which sits at around 7% — should dictate what increase schools would receive.
“There’s concern about both the short-term funding, but also the long-term funding for a program … like this,” Meyer said. “It will significantly impact what the state can, and cannot do, not only for education, but also on other areas.”
St. Joseph School Principal Sharon Roling declined to comment for this story.
------
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor. The Iowa Capital Dispatch’s Robin Opsahl contributed to this report.
