CLINTON — With just four weeks to go until the Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival kicks off its three-day run in Clinton, local bands that will lead in the nightly headliners are getting ready for their performances.
The festival, the first of its kind in Clinton, is set for June 8-10 in Riverview Park, with major acts taking the stage each night. In the run up to the festival, the Clinton Herald is featuring the local acts that will perform each night.
On Thursday night, June 8, the national headlining acts are Cooper Alan at 4 p.m., Jackson Dean at 6 p.m., Gabby Barrett at 8 p.m. and Mitchell Tenpenny at 10 p.m.
But kicking off the entire festival at 3 p.m. that day will be local favorites 3 on the Tree. The Stockwells perform at 5 p.m. and Angela Meyer at 7.
“We are kicking off the whole festival,” said Pat Jones of 3 on the Tree. “We are hoping everyone gets there early; it’s a tough time slot [but] we are very honored to start the festival. I’m from Fulton, but never missed a Riverboat Days growing up and this has me just as excited, if not more.
“The last time we played riverfront was for Finally Fridays over five years ago when our crowd ran them out of beer,” he said. “So I think we fit in pretty good with the ‘Tall Boys’ side of this festival’s name. We have a new album out called ‘Live From The Underground’ that we recorded right here in Clinton at the Underground 210.
“We can’t wait to get those songs out to everyone from the big stage,” he said. “I think this festival is one of the many positive things that are happening in the area and it’s definitely the biggest. I pray for everyone’s safety and to be responsible. But I have strong faith in our local PD and first responders. We can’t wait to rock!”
The Stockwells will play two hours later.
“It felt good to be chosen to play for the Tailgate N’ Tallboys event,” said band member Joshua Mussmann of The Stockwells. “We’ve been playing together a long time in a culture that had shifted from live music to digital music and it feels good to be recognized and supported by the community.”
Angela Meyer takes the stage at 7 p.m.
“I am extremely excited for Tailgate N’ Tallboys,” she said. “I’ve never been. I’ve heard about it happening in Peoria and how much fun people have, so to see that it’s coming to Clinton and to be part of it is very exciting for me.”
“I get to play with my steel [guitar] player, which I don’t always get to do,” she said. “Tommy Pickett Jr., he plays on North of 40, which is an awesome country band here in the Quad-Cities, and he’s nice enough to come onstage with me.”
Her plan is to play mostly original material and then do some Johnny Cash covers.
“Just get ready, I mean, it’s going to be fun. It’ll be warm by then, it’s going to be beer drinking weather, I’m very excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.