CAMANCHE — Camanche Police Chief Rich Schmitz Jr. and Assistant Chief Bill Lodge have introduced an app to the department that addresses the growing national concern for the mental health of first responders.
“The average person experiences six to eight traumatic events in their life,” Lodge says. “But first responders experience 600 to 800 traumatic events in their careers.”
He says there exists, however, a stigma attached to the idea of first responders, which include police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and 911 dispatchers, asking for help. Enduring a poor state of mental health, though, can in turn affect other aspects of a first responder’s life, such as their ability to sleep, performance at work, and home life.
A study published in 2021 by the National Institutes of Health found there to be a 54% greater risk of suicide among law enforcement officers versus that of civilians.
“A lot of the first responders won’t ask for help,” Lodge says. “We’re supposed to be the ones helping, but who helps us?”
Lodge learned of the app at a peer support conference held in Des Moines last fall.
At a cost of approximately $2,000 per year, its initial startup was made possible by a donation from Brent’s Firehouse Coffee owner Brent Brightman and allocated by the Friends of Camanche PD group.
About a month ago, Lodge had then placed a card on every officer’s desk with a QR code that acted as a direct link to the app.
Called an “officer wellness app,” it was developed by a company called Cordico, a leader in wellness technology for high-stress professions, that tailored the app specifically for the Camanche Police Department and its available resources.
All officers were provided the same login information, ensuring confidentiality and anonymity, even from Lodge and Schmitz. Different login information was also provided for officer spouses and department retirees for their access to applicable content.
The app’s 24/7 access availability offers self-assessments, chaplain support, and a therapist finder.
“One of the goals for assistant chief when he was looking at the different psychologists in the area, or therapists, was to find some even outside of the Clinton area,” says Schmitz, which he says further ensures an officer’s anonymity and privacy.
Lodge had reached out to gain the cooperation of the therapists the app facilitates access to, reaching an agreement that their services will be offered free of charge in an emergency situation, after which a follow-up is referred.
Available on both Apple iOS and Android devices, the app’s numerous features and benefits include resources for adverse childhood experiences, alcohol abuse, anger management, burnout, compassion fatigue, depression, financial fitness, heart health, coping with intrusive traumatic images, marriage guidance, the wellness of new hires, nutrition, parenting tips, physical fitness, post-traumatic stress, retirement preparation, and supporting children who fear for the officer’s safety.
Lodge and Schmitz agree that this new technology could ultimately lead to an increase in the recruitment and retention of officers.
Over 20 years ago, Lodge recalls, when he and Schmitz had first entered into law enforcement, the topic of mental wellness didn’t exist. Over the years, however, it’s become more prevalent and easier to talk about. Still, prior to introducing the Cordico app, the department was offered an employee assistance program through the city that Schmitz says has not been well utilized, or even well known.
Lodge says only three or four other agencies in the state of Iowa are using the Cordico app tailored to their own specific departments. He and Schmitz hope the Camanche Police Department’s use of it will help to introduce it to more Eastern Iowa agencies.
“As Chief and I get toward the end of our careers,” Lodge says, “we wanted to give the current officers and the ones that are coming down the road the tool to help them get to retirement. That’s our end goal as administrators. We want you to go home at the end of your shift and we want you to get to retirement.”
