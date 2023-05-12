CLINTON – MercyOne Clinton has announced a data privacy incident that may have impacted certain patient information in March and early April.
On April 4, MercyOne Clinics experienced a network disruption that impacted certain systems, according to a press release MercyOne released Friday night.
The press release states an investigation began immediately with the assistance of third-party computer forensic specialists. The investigation determined that certain portions of its network were accessed by an unauthorized party between March 7 and April 4.
MercyOne Clinics is currently reviewing the types of information potentially impacted by this incident. Although the review is ongoing, the types of information generally might have included name, address, date of birth, driver’s license/state identification number, Social Security number, financial account information, medical record number, encounter number, Medicare or Medicaid identification number, mental or physical treatment/condition information, diagnosis code/information, date of service, admission/discharge date, prescription information, billing/claims information, personal representative or guardian name, and health insurance information.
MercyOne Clinics is restoring its network to further limit service interruptions and continues to provide patient care. Although restoration efforts are ongoing, certain information related to patients in reports and documents may be unable to be restored. This information might have included the same categories of information mentioned above.
In response to the incident, MercyOne Clinics worked with third-party computer forensic specialists to securely restore access to information on its network and is reviewing its policies and procedures related to data protection, according to the release. MercyOne Clinics is also taking additional technical steps to recreate data they were unable to fully restore.
As an added precaution, MercyOne Clinics will be offering potentially impacted individuals access to credit monitoring and identity protection services. If individuals have questions about this incident, or would like to enroll in the credit monitoring and identity protection services, they may contact a dedicated assistance line at 1-888-220-5301, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Additionally, the press release states that it is prudent to review health care statements for accuracy and report any services or charges that were not incurred to the provider or insurance carrier. As a best practice, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements for suspicious activity and to detect errors.
Individuals may also place a fraud alert or credit freeze by contacting the credit reporting agencies: TransUnion, 1-800-680-7289, Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016, transunion.com; Experian, 1-888-397-3742, Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013, experian.com; Equifax, 1-888-298-0045, Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348, equifax.com.
Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and steps to protect their personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state attorney general.
The FTC can be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.
Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement, the state attorney general, and the FTC.
