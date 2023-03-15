WHEATLAND — Marie Thompson’s first impression of Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, located just south of Wheatland, was that – simply put – it is a place everyone should visit.
Indeed, she moved there all the way from Australia.
“Everyone should come here,” Thompson said, as she gazed out the window at the vast prairie grounds, which at the time were glazed with ice from a recent storm. “Especially people who are busy and need time to catch their breath and need to find peace in nature.”
In January, Thompson became the new director of the facility, a ministry of the Congregation of Humility of Mary that sits on a 100-acre native prairie grass woodland near the Wapsipinicon River.
Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, 69-year-old Thompson has a master’s degree in Christian Spirituality from Creighton University, and Counseling, from the University of Queensland (Australia). She also is a graduate of the Institute of Spiritual Leadership in Chicago.
She began her career in spiritual direction and retreat ministry in 1984 and has been involved in some aspect of formation ministry since.
Thompson lived in Brisbane, Australia, for the past 32 years and served as the first lay retreat director of the Presentation Spirituality Center, a ministry of the Presentation Sister, in Brisbane.
For the past five summers, she has returned to the U.S. to teach courses in the Christian Spirituality Master’s Program at Creighton University all while serving in various spiritual leadership positions in Brisbane and Australia.
Recently, together with her husband, Brian, a native of Brisbane, Thompson decided to move back to the U.S. to be closer to family.
When she saw the advertisement for the position at OLPR, she said she was taken by the eco spirituality — or manifestation of the spiritual connection between human beings and the environment — the facility provides.
“It’s a place where people can really focus on finding God in nature,” Thompson shared. “The integration of both wellness and prayer. Wellness is about taking care of our bodies as well as retreats that speak to people in life and to prioritize their experiences.
“People are looking for faith to make a difference in their lives. This center does that with the programs it offers.”
As director, Thompson is in charge of overseeing the staff and marketing the facility. She also intends to offer retreats and spiritual direction to visitors.
She also will help with taking care of the beautiful land that surrounds OLPR.
Thompson said team members have been very welcoming since she and Brian arrived, as has the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, which sponsors the center.
Center offers beauty, peace
As the weather improves and signs of spring start to emerge, Thompson said more of the center’s programs are beginning to pick back up for the year.
She is hopeful more and more people take advantage of all OLPR has to offer, whether it is participating in programs and retreats or simply walking the grounds.
“The vision of the center has always been one of revival, beauty and peacefulness,” Thompson said of the ecumenical locale. “The mission has always been to offer solitude, retreats and to help people wherever they are in their lives.”
She added, it would be “her dream” for more people to become part of the community at OLPR, even if just for a day. Thompson would like to see a variety of different groups – CEW (Christian Experience Weekend), Evangelical teams and youth groups utilize the facility.
“More and more groups are finding out how much this space has to offer them,” she noted. “It doesn’t just have to be church groups. People sometimes just want to walk the land or help in harvesting and taking care of the land.
“People can come to walk, to have dinner, quiet time, stay for a night or two, or they can just have space and solitude. I think this place is a treasure to be discovered and celebrated. It’s about making the decision to take the time. I would tell people, ‘Come out and be good to yourself.’”
------
Kate Howes write for The DeWitt Observer.
