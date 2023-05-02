CLINTON — One person is dead as the result of a motorcycle crash in Clinton County.
Clinton County sheriff's deputies were called around 8:45 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of 442nd Avenue for a single-vehicle crash.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said in a press release Tuesday that when deputies arrived, they discovered a motorcycle in the east ditch. The driver of the motorcycle was located and had succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The victim's name has not yet been released.
The decedent's body was transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
The Clinton County Sheriffs Office was assisted by Andover Fire and Ambulance, the Clinton Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.
The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
