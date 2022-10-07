With one month until election day, residents filled Clinton's AMVET's Post on Friday to show their support for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks during a stop on their Get Out The Vote tour.
Reynolds and Miller-Meeks were joined by State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, of LeClaire, who represents State Senate District 49, and State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, of DeWitt, who represents House District 97. All four Republicans are running for reelection Nov. 8.
"As we travel across the state we continue to see great energy and momentum and turnout," Reynolds said. "New people that are paying attention and getting involved because they love this country, they love the direction this state is going and they are so frustrated with what they are seeing happening in Washington, D.C. and we're not going to take it any longer and we're going to take this country back."
The Clinton stop was the second of three planned for Friday. Reynolds appeared in Dubuque earlier in the day with Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and after leaving Clinton, was heading to Marion for another rally with Hinson.
"We've been through a few challenges over the last couple of years, just a few, but I'm telling you, throughout it all, I have been so inspired by the resilience and the goodness of Iowans and I am so proud of what we've been able to do together because together we got through Covid, we got a derecho and we got through just a lot of the challenges that we're facing on a daily basis," Reynolds said. "And I would say thanks to all of you in this room and Iowans."
Miller-Meeks, who is concluding her first term representing Iowa's Second Congressional District and faces a challenge from Democrat Christina Bohannan, addressed the crowd by asking: "What America do you want"?
"There's a lot on the ballot and it's not just candidates. What's on the ballot is the soul of what it means to be America," she said. "And you can look at Iowa and you can look at what Gov. Reynolds and what the legislature has done to our state and you can look at what's happening in Washington, D.C. and what they are doing to America."
Cournoyer, who is being challenged by Jed Ganzer, a Democrat from DeWitt, in the Nov. 8 election, also explained the Second Amendment measure that will be on the ballot.
"Iowa is one of six states that currently does not have Second Amendment protections in our state constitution," she said. "That's important."
She said work the Iowa legislature has done during the past decade to protect Second Amendment rights could be undone if the legislature flips to Democrat.
"All those things we fought for could be undone, because those are just laws and, heaven forbid that we flip the legislature in the future, they could undo all the work we have done," she said. "So it's really important that we have Second Amendment rights in our constitution."
The state is now in part three of a three-part process. Two of those - approval by two consecutive General Assemblies - are complete, "and now it is up to the people of Iowa to make it happen," said Cournoyer.
Mommsen, who faces challenger Kay Pence, a Democrat from Scott County, for the Iowa House District 70 seat, thanked the crowd for its support and also praised Reynolds for the work she did during the pandemic and how she would repeatedly ask lawmakers about what they were hearing back home.
"It's been an honor and I couldn't have done it without everybody in this room and everybody in the county and the state, because you're a wealth of information and I've always appreciated that greatly whenever you've contacted me. Because we can't be an expert on everything and we need you and that's been the most fun part, being contacted by everybody."
