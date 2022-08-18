CLINTON — Through the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities, the University of Iowa’s community engaged-learning program, more than 100 faculty and students will collaborate with local leaders and residents to complete 15-20 projects in Clinton during the academic year.
Project collaborations for the 2022-2023 partnership focus on local needs and opportunities on a variety of topics including housing, Liberty Square development, public art, trails, stormwater management, regional branding and marketing, local history, and many more.
A kick-off event will be held Sept. 9. An overview of the upcoming project collaborations will occur and University of Iowa faculty and students will be available to visit with Clinton residents. RSVP by Sept. 5 is required to attend.
The event will be at the Candlelight Inn Restaurant, 511 Riverview Drive, Clinton. Social hour is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. with the program set for 5:30-6 p.m.
RSVP by clicking the link at https://uiowa.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3zaGuidU0t5KlU2 and filling out the required information.
