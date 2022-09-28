SOUNDS OF JOY: Trinity Lutheran reaches 90 years

The Rev. Nathan Wille couldn’t be more excited to play Trinity Lutheran Church’s hybrid organ at the Oct. 9 event celebrating the 90th anniversary of the church’s congregation, especially since the organ obtained a year ago just recently became fully functional.
The $54,000 organ situated near the front of the church is mostly digital but, with the flip of a switch, the traditional sound of the organ powerfully fills the room from six ranks of pipework in the balcony at the back of the church.
The organ that the hybrid replaced had started to fall. It had become a fire hazard and its main speakers had gone out. Already on order, however, was the current instrument by Phoenix Organs, of Petersborough, Canada.
Its pipes, redesigned by Wille and one of his professors from their original state as they were in a church in Wisconsin, had to undergo what Wille calls a “painstaking process” of minute adjustments made by a technician so it could begin being used just this past summer.
“They’ve been up in the balcony for a long time, but getting them to play is another thing,” Wille says. “Just listening to the organ being played when the pipes aren’t being used, you know, it’s great, it’s a beautiful instrument, but with the pipes, it sort of has a breath of its own.”
Normally, Wille records musical pieces to be played during services ahead of time, but at the event celebrating the congregation’s 90th anniversary, District President Rev. Brian Saunders will preach, allowing Wille the opportunity to play the organ live.
Divine Service with Saunders will being at 9 a.m. that day, followed by Bible study at 10:15 a.m. At 4 p.m. there will be a Hymn Festival, during which Wille will be joined by vocalist Kay Harksen and violinist Amy Redhage. Harksen has also been the church’s organist for the about 40 years. Wille says she “lives music” and “she’s got a beautiful voice.” After the festival, a historical presentation will be given and a dinner served.
It was July 1932 when the Mission Board of Iowa District East of the Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod extended a call for the beginning of work in South Clinton. On Oct. 9, 1932, the first service was held at the Branch Library in Chancy Park. Trinity’s congregation was officially organized on Dec. 11, 1932, with 43 baptized souls, 23 communicants, six voting members, and a Sunday School enrollment of 66.
The year 1940 brought the congregation’s first building, known as the “Little White Church on Fifth,” measuring 70 feet by 24 feet, with a seating capacity of 160. A 38-foot-by-48-foot stone structure was added in 1950. Both structures were replaced from 1997 to 1998 with a 5,000-square-foot Fellowship Hall. The church is now located at 656 Fifth Ave. South and has 101 members.
As elsewhere, membership is down from pre-Covid numbers. Harksen attributes it to various reasons, one being the deaths of members whose children of the same faith decided to move away from Clinton, but with the recent addition of a few young families, Wille is hopeful.
“We’ve seen a lot of changes since I’ve been here,” Wille says, including the offering of communion weekly, a new roof for the church, the addition of the baptismal font that was made by a member of the church out of pews from one of the its original buildings, and the start of a summer book club, which is currently reading “The Chronicles of Narnia” by C.S. Lewis.
Wille became pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in July 2020 after he graduated from Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He loves Clinton and is thankful he’s been placed here.
“It feels like home,” he says.
Williamsburg, Iowa is where Wille is originally from, one of two sets of twins. He began learning how to play the organ when he was in third grade. Then, not even old enough yet to drive himself to take the test, he passed the Service Play Exam administered by The American Guild of Organists when he was only 15. Years later, Wille is still a very aptly skilled and passionate musician.
“I can’t wait to use those pipes with the people singing for the Hymn Festival,” he says. “These are pipes that the next 90 years of members at Trinity will hear.”