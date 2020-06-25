Superintendent search narrows to 2 finalists
OTTUMWA — The superintendent search for the Ottumwa school district is down to the final two candidates.
Tim Kuehl, superintendent of Clear Creek Amana, and Mike McGrory, associate superintendent of Muscatine Community Schools, will face a series of interviews Thursday afternoon and evening before the final selection.
The candidates will meet with groups of administrators, teachers, other staff and community members before final interviews with the school board. The board will then meet in closed session before offering the position to one of the finalists.
Kuehl has been in his position at Clear Creek Amana since 2013 and has also served as superintendent/elementary principal of Gladbrook Reinbeck Community School District, middle school principal for Forest City Community School District, high school principal and curriculum director for Allamakee Community School District, and elementary principal and curriculum director at Manson NW Webster.
McGrory is not a new name to Ottumwa schools. He was at Evans Middle School from 1997-2000. He has been in his current position since 2016 as well as serving the Muscatine district as high school principal from 2013-16. He also was principal at Central High School in Hinsdale, Illinois, Ames High School principal, and K-12 principal in Lone Tree.
Clear Creek Amana is a relatively new district formed by the merger of the Amana and Clear Creek school districts. It marks its 25th anniversary July 1. Ashton Kutcher graduated the year after it was formed. It serves a little more than 2,500 students, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
Muscatine is a larger district, serving more than 5,000 students in a total of 10 schools. Like Ottumwa, the district has a single high school. But it operates two middle schools.
River Hills acquires Osky pediatric clinic
OSKALOOSA — After serving more than 600 patients in Mahaska County since opening in 2000, River Hills Community Health Center will set up shop in Oskaloosa.
The health center will acquire Dr. Ronda Dennis-Smithart’s Pediatric & Young Adult Clinic on July 1. The new clinic will open to the public July 13.
“Ever since we opened in November of 2000, we’ve never had a physical presence [in Mahaska County] as far as a clinic, so we were excited about the opportunity to potentially become physically located in Mahaska County and Oskaloosa,” says Rick Johnson, CEO of River Hills Community Health Center. “This opportunity presented itself, and we decided to move forward with it. Our board of directors is very supportive also.”
The health center will continue to provide pediatric services as River Hills Community Health Center – Mahaska County Clinic. Johnson says they will retain all staff and providers at Dr. Dennis-Smithart’s clinic.
“There will obviously be some new things we do that a private practice doesn’t do, like our patient registration system, which is a little more involved than what private practices do,” says Johnson. “But from a patients’ perspective, we’re going to try to make sure this is as seamless as possible for them.”
Sioux City man arrested for Grandview Park bandshell graffiti
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a graffiti incident at the Grandview Park bandshell.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, 23-year-old Esteven A. Avila of Sioux City was located in the park at around 6:49 a.m. Thursday.
Avila was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $3,300 bond.
The graffiti on the bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, comes just a day after racist graffiti was found on a restroom at War Eagle Park.
It’s unclear if the graffiti was motivated by politics or activism, as most of the bright-colored phrases and doodles appeared to be apolitical in nature. One side of the bandshell, however, had the acronym “ACAB” — shorthand for a vulgar phrase implicating the police, seen frequently in Minneapolis during the uprising after the killing of George Floyd.
Another side of the bandshell had the acronym “BLM,” shorthand for Black Lives Matter, as well as “187,” a number commonly seen in graffiti messages that traces its roots to the California Penal Code listing for homicide.
City crews, according to the SCPD press release, have been unable to provide an estimate for the damage to the bandshell because of special procedures and considerations related to its preservation.
